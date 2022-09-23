With 14.1% CAGR, Big Data in Manufacturing Industry Worth USD 9.11 billion by 2026

Pune, India, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global big data in the manufacturing Industry size is projected to reach USD 9.11 billion by the end of 2026. The market was worth USD 3.22 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period, 2019-2026. Applications of the concept across diverse industries will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights

Industry Developments:

June 2016 – Accenture Plc. announced the launch of seven advanced analytics applications, each of which will help detect frauds across diverse industries including banking, government agencies, manufacturing, and telecommunication.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/big-data-in-manufacturing-industry-102366





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2018 to 2026 Forecast Period 2018 to 2026 CAGR 14.1% 2026 Value Projection USD 9.11 Billion Base Year 2021 Big Data in Manufacturing Industry Size in 2011 USD 3.22 Billion Historical Data for 2014 to 2017 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Offering, Deployment, Application & Geography Big Data in Manufacturing Industry Growth Drivers Optimizing Supply chain management and Production Process is likely to Drive Market Rising Adoption of Automation in Manufacturing Industry will Facilitate Market Growth





Complete Lockdown Limitations to Push Automation System Demand during COVID-19

Momentary lockdown of production facilities and further restricted existence of staff affected the production quantity throughout industries. During the preliminary months of the year 2020, the home automation devices and products perceived a substantial drop in their production along with an unbalanced supply chain. Also, the expending share on smart devices was declined owing to the irregular financial disaster. This has adversely influenced the growth and year-on-year growth observed deterioration during the year 2020.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/big-data-in-manufacturing-industry-102366





Growth Drivers:

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the Big Data in Manufacturing Industry in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions have made the highest impact on the growth of the market in recent years. Due to the huge potential held by this concept, SMEs, as well as large-scale companies, are looking to acquire smaller companies and start-ups in a bid to establish a stronghold in the market. DataWatch’s acquisition of Angoss Software Corporation in 2018 was a major highlight of recent years. Through this acquisition, the company plans to offer extensive predictive and prescriptive analytics for major applications. The report identifies a few of the major company mergers of recent times and gauges their impact on the global Big Data in Manufacturing Industry

SEGMENTATION:



By Offering Analysis

Rising Demand for Big Data Solutions in Manufacturing Industry Aid to Boost the Market Growth

By Deployment Analysis

Cloud Offerings is Projected to Exhibit a Healthy CAGR during the Forecast Period

By Applications Analysis

Operational Analytics and Quality Assessment Application to Account for the Highest Market Share





Report Overview:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global big data in the manufacturing industry. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years. It highlights the latest product launches and labels major innovations in the market. In addition to this, it states the impact of these products on the growth of the market. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/big-data-in-manufacturing-industry-102366





Regional Analysis:

North America to Account for the Highest Market Share; Rapid Advances in Manufacturing Industry to Aid Growth

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Among all regions, North America is projected to account for the highest big data in the manufacturing Industry share in the coming years. Rapid advancements in the manufacturing industry in the U.S. and Canada will aid the growth of the market in this region. Besides North America, the market in Europe will witness considerable growth in the coming years driven by the presence of large manufacturing units in several countries across this region. As of 2018, the market in Europe was worth USD 0.86 billion and this value is projected to grow at a rapid pace.

List of key companies

Alteryx, Inc.

Angoss Software Corporation

Fair Isaac Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Tibco Software, Inc. (Alpine Data)





Quick Buy: Big Data in Manufacturing Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102366





Table of Content

Global Big Data in Manufacturing Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast By Offering (Value) Solution Services By Deployment (Value) On-Premise Cloud Hybrid By Application (Value) Customer Analytics Operational Analytics Quality Assessment Supply Chain Management Production Management Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America

North America Big Data in Manufacturing Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast By Offering (Value) Solution Services By Deployment (Value) On-Premise Cloud Hybrid By Application (Value) Customer Analytics Operational Analytics Quality Assessment Supply Chain Management Production Management Others By Country (Value) U.S. Canada

Europe Big Data in Manufacturing Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast By Offering (Value) Solution Services By Deployment (Value) On-Premise Cloud Hybrid By Application (Value) Customer Analytics Operational Analytics Quality Assessment Supply Chain Management Production Management Others By Country (Value) UK Germany France Scandinavia Rest of Europe



TOC Continued…!





FAQ

How much will the global Big Data in Manufacturing Industry be worth in the future?

The global market is expected to be reach a market value of USD 9.11 billion by 2026

How big is the Europe market?

Europe is expected to be the dominant region in the global big data in manufacturing industry and was USD 0.86 billion in 2018.





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245