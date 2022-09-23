Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 15 September 2022 to 21 September 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the third tranche of € 30 million started on 29 July 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 15 September 2022 to 21 September 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 92 170 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 15 September 2022 to 21 September 2022:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price paid (€)
|Lowest Price paid (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|15 September 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 255
|27.78
|28.02
|27.60
|229 324
|MTF CBOE
|6 035
|27.77
|28.02
|27.60
|167 592
|MTF Turquoise
|1 167
|27.78
|27.92
|27.62
|32 419
|MTF Aquis
|1 365
|27.83
|27.92
|27.60
|37 988
|16 September 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 163
|27.22
|27.62
|26.98
|222 197
|MTF CBOE
|6 335
|27.21
|27.42
|26.98
|172 375
|MTF Turquoise
|1 300
|27.29
|27.52
|27.28
|35 477
|MTF Aquis
|1 500
|27.30
|27.52
|27.24
|40 950
|19 September 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|9 212
|27.52
|27.88
|27.16
|253 514
|MTF CBOE
|5 485
|27.39
|27.68
|27.12
|150 234
|MTF Turquoise
|1 036
|27.44
|27.68
|27.24
|28 428
|MTF Aquis
|1 167
|27.41
|27.66
|27.20
|31 987
|20 September 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|9 450
|27.16
|27.82
|26.72
|256 662
|MTF CBOE
|7 700
|27.13
|27.84
|26.66
|208 901
|MTF Turquoise
|1 400
|27.23
|27.78
|27.12
|38 122
|MTF Aquis
|1 600
|27.27
|28.00
|27.14
|43 632
|21 September 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|26.98
|27.34
|26.70
|269 800
|MTF CBOE
|7 900
|27.03
|27.26
|26.96
|213 537
|MTF Turquoise
|1 400
|26.99
|27.32
|26.76
|37 786
|MTF Aquis
|1 700
|27.04
|27.38
|26.76
|45 968
|Total
|92 170
|27.31
|28.02
|26.66
|2 516 893
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 10 400 shares during the period from 15 September 2022 to 21 September 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from
15 September 2022 to 21 September 2022:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|15 September 2022
|1 200
|27.67
|27.70
|27.60
|33 204
|16 September 2022
|3 400
|27.29
|27.64
|27.00
|92 786
|19 September 2022
|400
|27.18
|27.18
|27.18
|10 872
|20 September 2022
|5 000
|27.23
|27.80
|26.90
|136 150
|21 September 2022
|400
|26.70
|26.70
|26.70
|10 680
|Total
|10 400
|—
|—
|—
|283 692
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|15 September 2022
|800
|27.95
|28.00
|27.90
|22 360
|16 September 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|19 September 2022
|5 000
|27.60
|27.64
|27.40
|138 000
|20 September 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|21 September 2022
|1 400
|27.24
|27.28
|27.20
|38 136
|Total
|7 200
|—
|—
|—
|198 496
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 99 867 shares.
On 21 September 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 584 710 own shares, or 6.08% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
