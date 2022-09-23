Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

English Dutch French

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 15 September 2022 to 21 September 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the third tranche of € 30 million started on 29 July 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 15 September 2022 to 21 September 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 92 170 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 15 September 2022 to 21 September 2022:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 15 September 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 255 27.78 28.02 27.60 229 324 MTF CBOE 6 035 27.77 28.02 27.60 167 592 MTF Turquoise 1 167 27.78 27.92 27.62 32 419 MTF Aquis 1 365 27.83 27.92 27.60 37 988 16 September 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 163 27.22 27.62 26.98 222 197 MTF CBOE 6 335 27.21 27.42 26.98 172 375 MTF Turquoise 1 300 27.29 27.52 27.28 35 477 MTF Aquis 1 500 27.30 27.52 27.24 40 950 19 September 2022 Euronext Brussels 9 212 27.52 27.88 27.16 253 514 MTF CBOE 5 485 27.39 27.68 27.12 150 234 MTF Turquoise 1 036 27.44 27.68 27.24 28 428 MTF Aquis 1 167 27.41 27.66 27.20 31 987 20 September 2022 Euronext Brussels 9 450 27.16 27.82 26.72 256 662 MTF CBOE 7 700 27.13 27.84 26.66 208 901 MTF Turquoise 1 400 27.23 27.78 27.12 38 122 MTF Aquis 1 600 27.27 28.00 27.14 43 632 21 September 2022 Euronext Brussels 10 000 26.98 27.34 26.70 269 800 MTF CBOE 7 900 27.03 27.26 26.96 213 537 MTF Turquoise 1 400 26.99 27.32 26.76 37 786 MTF Aquis 1 700 27.04 27.38 26.76 45 968 Total 92 170 27.31 28.02 26.66 2 516 893

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 10 400 shares during the period from 15 September 2022 to 21 September 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from

15 September 2022 to 21 September 2022:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 15 September 2022 1 200 27.67 27.70 27.60 33 204 16 September 2022 3 400 27.29 27.64 27.00 92 786 19 September 2022 400 27.18 27.18 27.18 10 872 20 September 2022 5 000 27.23 27.80 26.90 136 150 21 September 2022 400 26.70 26.70 26.70 10 680 Total 10 400 — — — 283 692





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 15 September 2022 800 27.95 28.00 27.90 22 360 16 September 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 19 September 2022 5 000 27.60 27.64 27.40 138 000 20 September 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 21 September 2022 1 400 27.24 27.28 27.20 38 136 Total 7 200 — — — 198 496

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 99 867 shares.

On 21 September 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 584 710 own shares, or 6.08% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

Related press release: 2 September 2022: Bekaert renews existing liquidity contract

