Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

| Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Zwevegem, BELGIUM

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 15 September 2022 to 21 September 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the third tranche of € 30 million started on 29 July 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 15 September 2022 to 21 September 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 92 170 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 15 September 2022 to 21 September 2022:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price paid (€)Lowest Price paid (€)Total Amount (€)
15 September 2022Euronext Brussels8 25527.7828.0227.60229 324
 MTF CBOE6 03527.7728.0227.60167 592
 MTF Turquoise1 16727.7827.9227.6232 419
 MTF Aquis1 36527.8327.9227.6037 988
16 September 2022Euronext Brussels8 16327.2227.6226.98222 197
 MTF CBOE6 33527.2127.4226.98172 375
 MTF Turquoise1 30027.2927.5227.2835 477
 MTF Aquis1 50027.3027.5227.2440 950
19 September 2022Euronext Brussels9 21227.5227.8827.16253 514
 MTF CBOE5 48527.3927.6827.12150 234
 MTF Turquoise1 03627.4427.6827.2428 428
 MTF Aquis1 16727.4127.6627.2031 987
20 September 2022Euronext Brussels9 45027.1627.8226.72256 662
 MTF CBOE7 70027.1327.8426.66208 901
 MTF Turquoise1 40027.2327.7827.1238 122
 MTF Aquis1 60027.2728.0027.1443 632
21 September 2022Euronext Brussels10 00026.9827.3426.70269 800
 MTF CBOE7 90027.0327.2626.96213 537
 MTF Turquoise1 40026.9927.3226.7637 786
 MTF Aquis1 70027.0427.3826.7645 968
Total 92 17027.3128.0226.662 516 893

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 10 400 shares during the period from 15 September 2022 to 21 September 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from
15 September 2022 to 21 September 2022:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
15 September 20221 20027.6727.7027.6033 204
16 September 20223 40027.2927.6427.0092 786
19 September 202240027.1827.1827.1810 872
20 September 20225 00027.2327.8026.90136 150
21 September 202240026.7026.7026.7010 680
Total10 400283 692


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
15 September 202280027.9528.0027.9022 360
16 September 202200.000.000.000
19 September 20225 00027.6027.6427.40138 000
20 September 202200.000.000.000
21 September 20221 40027.2427.2827.2038 136
Total7 200198 496

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 99 867 shares.

On 21 September 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 584 710 own shares, or 6.08% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

Related press release: 2 September 2022: Bekaert renews existing liquidity contract

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p220923E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement