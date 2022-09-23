Transactions in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 22nd September 2022.

Number of Shares: 840,000 (eight hundred and forty thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.48% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €4.20 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

Dublin

23 September 2022