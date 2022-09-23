Communiqué Orange: Caroline Guillaumin is appointed Executive Director of Communications

English French

Press release

Paris, 23 September 2022

Caroline Guillaumin is appointed Executive Director of Communications

Christel Heydemann, Chief Executive Officer of Orange, has appointed Caroline Guillaumin as Executive Director of Group Communications as of 2 January 2023, taking over from Béatrice Mandine. As such, she will be a member of the Group’s Executive Committee.

Caroline Guillaumin is currently Head of Human Resources and Communications of the Societe Generale group. She began her career in 1989 in the high-tech sector, working for startups in France and the United States. In 1997, she joined Verity, the then leader in Internet search engines as Marketing and Communication Director for Europe. Between 1999 and 2009 she worked as Director of Communication and Sustainable Development at Alcatel, SFR then Alcatel-Lucent.

In January 2010, she took up the role of Head of Communications at Societe Generale group and also became, in June 2017, Head of Human Resources. Caroline Guillaumin is a graduate of the Institut d'Études Politiques de Bordeaux and holds a Master of Arts in International Relations from Boston University.

Christel Heydemann said: “I am delighted to welcome Caroline Guillaumin to the management team. She will support the deployment of the future strategic plan and will play an essential role in communicating this plan to employees and all of the Group's external stakeholders. I count on her experience to continue to strengthen the Orange brand in all countries. Finally, I would like to warmly thank Beatrice Mandine for the years spent promoting and defending the image and values of the Orange group”.

