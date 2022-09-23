Aircraft Nacelle And Thrust Reverser Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Bombardier, GKN Aerospace, Leonardo, NORDAM & Safran

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Nacelle And Thrust Reverser Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market is expected to grow from $2.50 billion in 2021 to $2.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.85%. The aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market is expected to reach $3.57 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.73%.



North America was the largest region in the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market in 2021. The regions covered in the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in the aircraft purchases is expected to contribute to the growth of the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market. The growth of the aviation industry due to the rapid global transportation network, economic growth, creation of jobs, rising income, and facilitation of international trade and tourism has led to the increase in the purchase of aircraft by organizations driving the demand for aircraft nacelle and thrust reversers as these are essential components supporting critical functions of aircraft that are manufactured.

For instance, in June 2021, United Airlines, a US-based major airline company announced the largest order for the 270 narrow-body jets. The order worth $30 billion was the largest in the industry by a single airline company in over a decade. The company is relying on a domestic travel boom and demand for premium tickets. This will create around 25,000 jobs over the next few years. In addition, in June 2022, Air India, an Indian flag carrier said to be considering ordering 300 narrow-body jets, one of the largest orders in commercial aviation history. The order is worth $40.5 billion. Thus, the increased aircraft purchases will drive the growth of the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market.



The strategic partnership is a key trend gaining popularity in the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market. Key players are entering into partnerships to create synergy by leveraging each other's expertise, resources, and technologies as well as expanding their product and market reach. The partnerships are also focused on enhancing aftermarket capabilities and services for aircraft nacelle and thrust reversers, resulting in a better customer experience.

For instance, in April 2022, Boeing Global Services Inc., a US-based company offering a comprehensive portfolio of aviation products, solutions, and services partnered with Spirit AeroSystems Inc., a US-based aerospace company manufacturing aerostructures. The partnership aims to integrate aftermarket resources, enhancing the MRO footprint in support of nacelle and flight control repairs for the global 737 MAX fleet. The deal will provide Boeing with a stronger MRO footprint for nacelle and flight control surface removals, integrating Boeing's largest asset portfolio with Spirit AeroSystems' hands-on repair expertise.

