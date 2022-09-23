Home Security System Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Usage of IoT Devices to Drive Market

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Security System Global Market Report 2022: By System, Component, Security Type, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global home security system market is expected to grow from $3.92 billion in 2021 to $3.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 0.7%.



North America was the largest region in the home security system market in 2021. Europe was the second-largest region in the home security system market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning in home security systems is shaping the home securities system market. Artificial intelligence is used in home automation for human behavioral patterns and to automate home devices. It is used in daily household activities as a security system and acting as technology in improving the home security system market. For Instance, in 2021, Samsung, a home security-based company has integrated AI-based Bixby voice control which can recognize individuals in the home. The user can control the device by voice through a Samsung TV. It has the technology to display the person who is standing in front of the door and act as a home security system.



The increasing usage of internet of things (IoT) devices is expected to propel the growth of the home security system market over the forecast years. The internet of things (IoT) refers to a system of internet-connected objects that can collect and transfer data through a wireless network without human intervention.

In terms of home safety, IoT security solutions are used to gain a better understanding of who enters and exits a facility in real-time, monitor facility conditions reliably and securely from any location with Wi-Fi connection, important security notifications are transmitted directly to their mobile device, allowing them to act swiftly.

1) By System: Fire Protection System; Video Surveillance System; Access Control System; Entrance Control System; Intruder Alarm System

2) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

3) By Security Type: Professionally-Installed And Monitored; Self-Installed And Professionally Monitored; Do-It-Yourself (DIY)

4) By End User: Condominiums; Apartments; Independent Homes



