Outlook on the Knitwear Global Market to 2031 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

This report on the global knitwear market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. The report provides revenue of the global knitwear market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global knitwear market from 2022 to 2031.



The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the knitwear market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global knitwear market.



The report Incudes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments Incuded in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global knitwear market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global knitwear market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global knitwear market. Key players operating in the global knitwear market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled, in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are attributes of players in the global knitwear market profiled in this report.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary



5. Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.3. Key Trends Analysis

5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis

5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis

5.4. Key Market Indicators

5.4.1. Overall Apparel Industry Overview

5.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6. Value Chain Analysis

5.7. Industry SWOT Analysis

5.8. Raw Material Analysis

5.9. Key Trends Analysis

5.9.1. Supplier Side

5.9.2. Demand Side

5.10. Global Knitwear Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031

5.10.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Bn )

5.10.2. Market Volume Projections (Million Units)



6. Global Knitwear Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type

6.1. Knitwear Market Size (US$ Bn & Million Units) Forecast, By Product Type, 2017-2031

6.1.1. T-Shirts & Shirts

6.1.2. Jackets & Sweaters

6.1.3. Sweatshirts & Hoodies

6.1.4. Shorts & Trousers

6.1.5. Innerwear

6.1.6. Evening Dresses, Suits, & Leggings

6.1.7. Others

6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Product Type



7. Global Knitwear Market Analysis and Forecast, By Material Type

7.1. Knitwear Market Size (US$ Bn & Million Units) Forecast, By Material Type , 2017-2031

7.1.1. Natural

7.1.2. Synthetic

7.1.3. Blended

7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Material Type



8. Global Knitwear Market Analysis and Forecast, By Price Category

8.1. Knitwear Market Size (US$ Bn & Million Units) Forecast, By Price Category, 2017-2031

8.1.1. Low

8.1.2. Medium

8.1.3. High

8.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Price Category



9. Global Knitwear Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user

9.1. Knitwear Market Size (US$ Bn & Million Units) Forecast, By End-user, 2017-2031

9.1.1. Men

9.1.2. Women

9.1.3. Kids

9.2. Incremental Opportunity, By End-user



10. Global Knitwear Market Analysis and Forecast, By Distribution Channel

10.1. Global Knitwear Market Size (US$ Bn & Million Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel , 2017-2031

10.1.1. Online

10.1.1.1. E-commerce Website

10.1.1.2. Company Owned Websites

10.1.2. Offline

10.1.2.1. Specialty Stores

10.1.2.2. Departmental Stores

10.1.2.3. Other Retail Stores

10.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Distribution Channel



11. Global Knitwear Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

11.1. Knitwear Market Size (US$ Bn & Million Units) Forecast, By Region, 2017-2031

11.1.1. North America

11.1.2. Europe

11.1.3. Asia-Pacific

11.1.4. Middle East & Africa

11.1.5. South America

11.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Region

12. North America Knitwear Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Europe Knitwear Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Asia Pacific Knitwear Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Middle East & Africa Knitwear Market Analysis and Forecast

16. South America Knitwear Market Analysis and Forecast

17. Competition Landscape

17.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard

17.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Company, (2021)

17.3. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview)

17.3.1. Adidas AG

17.3.1.1. Company Overview

17.3.1.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.1.3. Revenue

17.3.1.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.2. GAP Inc.

17.3.2.1. Company Overview

17.3.2.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.2.3. Revenue

17.3.2.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.3. Gildan Activewear Inc.

17.3.3.1. Company Overview

17.3.3.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.3.3. Revenue

17.3.3.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.4. Hackett Limited

17.3.4.1. Company Overview

17.3.4.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.4.3. Revenue

17.3.4.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.5. Hollister Co.

17.3.5.1. Company Overview

17.3.5.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.5.3. Revenue

17.3.5.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.6. Loro Piana S.p.A.

17.3.6.1. Company Overview

17.3.6.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.6.3. Revenue

17.3.6.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.7. Marks and Spencer plc.

17.3.7.1. Company Overview

17.3.7.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.7.3. Revenue

17.3.7.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.8. Nike Inc.

17.3.8.1. Company Overview

17.3.8.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.8.3. Revenue

17.3.8.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.9. Puma SE

17.3.9.1. Company Overview

17.3.9.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.9.3. Revenue

17.3.9.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.10. Ralph Lauren Corporation

17.3.10.1. Company Overview

17.3.10.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.10.3. Revenue

17.3.10.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.11. The Lacoste Group

17.3.11.1. Company Overview

17.3.11.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.11.3. Revenue

17.3.11.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.12. The Nautical Company (UK) Ltd

17.3.12.1. Company Overview

17.3.12.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.12.3. Revenue

17.3.12.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.13. Uniqlo co., Ltd.

17.3.13.1. Company Overview

17.3.13.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.13.3. Revenue

17.3.13.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.14. Victoria's Secret

17.3.14.1. Company Overview

17.3.14.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.14.3. Revenue

17.3.14.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.15. YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP S.P.A

17.3.15.1. Company Overview

17.3.15.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.15.3. Revenue

17.3.15.4. Strategy & Business Overview

17.3.16. Lyle & Scott.

17.3.16.1. Company Overview

17.3.16.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

17.3.16.3. Revenue

17.3.16.4. Strategy & Business Overview



18. Key Takeaway



