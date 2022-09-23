BT Adds Proto Hologram to Research and Innovation facilities

London, UK, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BT announced today it will feature Proto Inc.’s patented hologram platform at its Innovation Centre at the head office in London as well as at their global R&D facility at Adastral Park in Ipswich. Proto will be one of a select group of third-party tech partners to be featured in BT’s showcase facilities, which provide a window into the world of innovation to inspire, surprise and challenge customers to think about the art of the possible with superior connectivity at the core.



The Proto units BT will demonstrate are capable of providing real time volumetric 4K content and communication, popularly known as holograms, and allow for “beaming” people in from all over the world for meaningful interactive experiences. Proto is the innovator of the fastest growing plug-and-play, self-contained holoportation device on earth.



Stuart Wyse, Head of BT's Innovation Showcase in both Adastral Park, Ipswich and London, said, "It’s great to be able to show Proto to customers who visit the showcases so they can start to think about how it will enable them to communicate differently and how the underlying 5G or fibre network is essential for this and other new innovations"



Tim Draper-backed Proto has been recognized with innovation awards from CES, SXSW and Fast Company and has been featured in coverage by BBC Click, the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and NBC’s Today Show. Proto is active in many fields from entertainment to education to retail and is rapidly growing as an enterprise telecommunications solution working with major financial institutions and Fortune 500 companies.



David Nussbaum, Founder and CEO of Proto Inc., said, “The vision of the future of communications BT offers at its showcases is inspiring, and Proto is honored to be part of that. As we expand in the UK and Europe, we’re confident that inspiring new uses for hologram communication will come from BT customers visiting the Innovation Centre and R&D facility.”



About BT

BT Group is the UK’s leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries. BT Group consists of four customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Enterprise and Global are our UK and international business-focused units respectively; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary, which wholesales fixed access infrastructure services to its customers - over 650 communication providers across the UK. For the year ended 31 March 2022, BT Group’s reported revenue was £20,850m with reported profit before taxation of £1,963m. British Telecommunications plc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit www.bt.com/about

About Proto Inc.



Proto, formerly known as Portl, is the award-winning creator and leading provider of the patented hardware and software that make holoportation a reality. With units deployed globally, the company is beaming people, brands and digital assets worldwide. Proto has become the fastest growing communications & marketing solution in retail, hospitality, entertainment, healthcare, education, financial services, tech and the arts. Proto recently won the top prize at SXSW for “Connecting People,” was a 3X honoree at CES 2022 and was named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list. Proto is a venture-backed company based in Los Angeles with showrooms and distributors in New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Columbus, Ohio, Toronto, London, Paris, Milan, Brisbane, Taipei and Seoul. More info at Protohologram.com





















