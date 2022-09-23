Polyimide (PI) Market Size-Share [2022-2030] | Global Industry Growth, Business Strategy, Latest Developments, Growing Demands, Challenges, Key Suppliers, Opportunities, Stakeholders, and Regional Demands with Top Countries Data

Pune, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2022-2030 REPORT ON GLOBAL POLYIMIDE (PI) MARKET BY PLAYER, REGION, TYPE, APPLICATION AND SALES CHANNEL:



Global “Polyimide (PI) Market” 2016-2030 report discovers comprehensive insights on key manufacturers with share information, market size and projection, key dynamics, growth factors, and new company profiles. The report provides detailed information about the market overview, prevalent trends, demand, and recent developments impacting the market growth in the coming years. Polyimide (PI) Market opportunities analysis, strategic growth analysis, product launches, marketplace expanding, and technological innovations are also highlighted. The report uncovers Polyimide (PI) market size, potential growth, trends and expansion strategies followed by top prominent players.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Polyimide (PI) from 2016-2021, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Polyimide (PI) market.



Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.



This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.



The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Polyimide (PI) Market Top Manufacturers Analysis : The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. Top Key Players covered in the report are:

SABIC

DuPont

Kaneka Corporation

Evonik Fibres

Ube Industries

Solvay

SKCKOLONPI

Saint-Gobain

Taimide Technology

Mitsui Chemicals

Qinyang Tianyi Chemical

Asahi Kasei

HD MicroSystems

Shengyuan

HiPolyking

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

The report focuses on the Polyimide (PI) market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Furthermore, the report provides detailed cost analysis, supply chain. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Consumer behavior analysis and market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) provides crucial information for knowing the Polyimide (PI) market.

Based On Product Types, the Polyimide (PI) market from 2016 to 2030 is primarily split into:

Film

Resin

Plastic

Others

Based On Applications, the Polyimide (PI) market from 2016 to 2030 covers:

Aerospace Industry

Electrical Industry

Machine Industry

Others Industry

Geographically, the report includes research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2016 -2030) of the following regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Major Highlights of Polyimide (PI) Market Report:

Define and discuss the growth of the global Polyimide (PI) market

Analyze the various segments and dynamics of the Polyimide (PI) market

To identify and make suitable business plans according to industry and economic shifts.

The key objective of presenting an in-depth research study on the global Polyimide (PI) market is to conduct an extensive analysis and Polyimide (PI) performance.

The report highlights the latest trends, market drivers, and investment avenues for the new entrants and the market players looking for market expansion.

It is helpful to combine relevant facts and offers a wealth of information and analysis on the global Polyimide (PI) market.

This report assesses the performance and profit potential of the global Polyimide (PI) market. Different variables are used to analyze attractiveness and strengths.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region are mentioned in the report.

The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

Data regarding the Polyimide (PI) Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Polyimide (PI) Industry market:

The Polyimide (PI) Industry market, with regards to the provincial scope, is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia and more. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

Which are the five top players of the Polyimide (PI) market?

How will the Polyimide (PI) market change in the upcoming years?

Which product and application will take a share of the Polyimide (PI) market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the Polyimide (PI) market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Polyimide (PI) market throughout the forecast period?

What is the current market size, what will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the challenges to grow in the market?

What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the key vendors?

Who are the major competitors and what is their strategy?

What are the barriers to entry for new players in the market?

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Polyimide (PI) market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Detailed TOC of Polyimide (PI) Market Forecast Report 2016-2030:

Chapter 1 Polyimide (PI) Market Overview

1.1 Polyimide (PI) Definition

1.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size Status and Outlook (2016-2030)

1.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size Comparison by Region (2016-2030)

1.4 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size Comparison by Type (2016-2030)

1.5 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size Comparison by Application (2016-2030)

1.6 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2016-2030)

1.7 Polyimide (PI) Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19



Chapter 2 Polyimide (PI) Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Average Price by Player (2019-2021)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player



Chapter 3 Polyimide (PI) Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market by Type

3.1.1 Film

3.1.2 Resin

3.1.3 Plastic

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

3.4 Global Polyimide (PI) Average Price by Type (2016-2021)

3.5 Leading Players of Polyimide (PI) by Type in 2021

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type



Chapter 4 Polyimide (PI) Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market by Application

4.1.1 Aerospace Industry

4.1.2 Electrical Industry

4.1.3 Machine Industry

4.1.4 Others Industry

4.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Polyimide (PI) by Application in 2021

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application



Chapter 5 Polyimide (PI) Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Polyimide (PI) by Sales Channel in 2021

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel



Chapter 6 Polyimide (PI) Market Segment Analysis by Region

6.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size and CAGR by Region (2016-2030)

6.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales and Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

6.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

6.4 North America

6.4.1 North America Market by Country

6.4.2 North America Polyimide (PI) Market Share by Type

6.4.3 North America Polyimide (PI) Market Share by Application

6.4.4 United States

6.4.5 Canada

6.4.6 Mexico

6.5 Europe

6.5.1 Europe Market by Country

6.5.2 Europe Polyimide (PI) Market Share by Type

6.5.3 Europe Polyimide (PI) Market Share by Application

6.5.4 Germany

6.5.5 UK

6.5.6 France

6.5.7 Italy

6.5.8 Russia

6.5.9 Spain

6.6 Asia-Pacific

6.6.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Country

6.6.2 Asia-Pacific Polyimide (PI) Market Share by Type

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific Polyimide (PI) Market Share by Application

6.6.4 China

6.6.5 Japan

6.6.6 Korea

6.6.7 India

6.6.8 Southeast Asia

6.6.9 Australia

6.7 South America

6.7.1 South America Market by Country

6.7.2 South America Polyimide (PI) Market Share by Type

6.7.3 South America Polyimide (PI) Market Share by Application

6.7.4 Brazil

6.7.5 Argentina

6.7.6 Colombia

6.8 Middle East & Africa

6.8.1 Middle East & Africa Market by Country

6.8.2 Middle East & Africa Polyimide (PI) Market Share by Type

6.8.3 Middle East & Africa Polyimide (PI) Market Share by Application

6.8.4 UAE

6.8.5 Saudi Arabia

6.8.6 South Africa

6.9 Conclusion of Segment by Region



Chapter 7 Profile of Leading Polyimide (PI) Players

7.1 SABIC

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Service Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.2 DuPont

7.3 Kaneka Corporation

7.4 Evonik Fibres

7.5 Ube Industries

7.6 Solvay

7.7 SKCKOLONPI

7.8 Saint-Gobain

7.9 Taimide Technology

7.10 Mitsui Chemicals

7.11 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical

7.12 Asahi Kasei

7.13 HD MicroSystems

7.14 Shengyuan

7.15 HiPolyking

7.16 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical



Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Polyimide (PI)

8.1 Industrial Chain of Polyimide (PI)

8.2 Upstream of Polyimide (PI)

8.3 Downstream of Polyimide (PI)



Chapter 9 Development Trend of Polyimide (PI) (2022-2030)

9.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2022-2030)

9.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Region (2022-2030)

9.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type (2022-2030)

9.4 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Application (2022-2030)

9.5 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Sales Channel (2022-2030)



Chapter 10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.2 Data Sources

10.3 Disclaimer

10.4 Analysts Certification

