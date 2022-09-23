Bergman & Beving; Share-based incentive scheme

English Swedish

Press release

Share-based incentive scheme

The share-based incentive scheme resolved by the 2022 Annual General Meeting where around 20 members of senior management were offered to acquire up to 210,000 call options on repurchased class B shares has been fully subscribed.

The call options will be transferred at a price of SEK 8.30 per call option, equivalent to the market value according to an external independent valuation, applying the Black & Scholes-model. The redemption price of the call options amounts to SEK 106.10, equivalent to 120 percent of the volume-weighted average of the paid market price for the shares during the period from 25 August to 7 September 2022, inclusive. Each call option entitles the holder to acquire one repurchased class B share during the period from 9 September 2025 to 5 June 2026, inclusive.

