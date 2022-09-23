SP Group A/S acquires Meditec Plaststøbning A/S

English Danish

Today, SP Group has agreed with the owners of Meditec Plaststøbning A/S to acquire the company situated in Elsinore, Denmark, including takeover of debt (enterprise value) of DKK 81 million. Buyer is SP Moulding A/S.

The acquisition of this well-running company specialized in the production of injection moulded healthcare products and assembly accelerates the growth in SP Group and expand our market share of injection moulding plastics for the medico market. Further, new customers are added to our wide range of products.

One of the owners, Thomas Bo Iversen, stays on as Managing Director and the second owner, Kennet Filsø Madsen, stays on as Board Member.

Meditec Plaststøbning A/S

Meditec is a state-of-the-art injection moulding company with production in Elsinore, Denmark. Meditec has its roots back to year 1976, where it was founded.

Meditec is one of the leading companies in Denmark within the healthcare industry including R & D, manufacturing, and assembly of plastic solutions and will contribute to strengthening SP Group’s competencies within the healthcare segment. Meditec has customers in Denmark and abroad within healthcare solutions and is certified according to ISO 9001 and ISO 13485.

Meditec has a modern and versatile machine park for plastic solutions for the medico segment. By constantly focusing on the latest technologies, training of employees, and investing in new machines, we have the best framework for both quality and price level for our customers.

Meditec owns a modern plant of approximately 3,400 m² and the facilities will be taken over by SP Group in a separate transaction.

Meditec has built a strong brand and therefore continues under its present company name.

The company does not give any information about the sales but a normalized EBITDA of approximately DKK 16 million was realized in the most recent financial year.

The company has around 40 employees and these employees are expected to continue.

Executive Vice President Søren Ulstrup will become new Chair and CEO Frank Gad new deputy.

