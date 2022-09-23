Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Report 2022: Surge in Waterborne Diseases Fueling Sector

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market by Offering, Application - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial wastewater treatment market is expected to reach $174.9 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.



The increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases, stringent water treatment regulations, and lack of freshwater resources are the key factors driving the growth of the industrial wastewater treatment market. Furthermore, the growing demand for energy-efficient and advanced water treatment technologies and increasing demand for wastewater recycling, reuse of water, and biogas generation are expected to create significant opportunities for the players operating in this market.



Based on offering, the process control & automation segment is projected to record the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the growing need for meeting the government-mandated quality standards of drinking water and managing wastewater. The rising focus on cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and lower workforce requirements for monitoring and managing wastewater are also some of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.



Based on application, the food & beverage segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for wastewater reuse in the F&B industry to improve water efficiency and ensure reliable, clean water sources in process operations.



Based on geography, the industrial wastewater treatment market is segmented into five major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial wastewater treatment market. This region is projected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is driven by the presence of prominent players, rising investments in high-quality industrial wastewater treatment services, supporting government initiatives across the region, and high investments by major industrial wastewater treatment companies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid Population Growth, Urbanization, and Stringent Water Treatment Regulations

Lack of Freshwater Resources

Surge in Waterborne Diseases

Restraints

High Installation, Maintenance, and Operating Costs

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient and Advanced Water Treatment Technologies

Challenges

Rise in Energy Consumption and Expenses Due to Excess Sludge Production





Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of the offering, application, and region?

What is the historical market for industrial wastewater treatment across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2020-2029?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global industrial wastewater treatment market?

Who are the major players in the global industrial wastewater treatment market and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global industrial wastewater treatment market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global industrial wastewater treatment market?

What are the geographical trends and high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global industrial wastewater treatment market and how do they compete with the other players?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

4. The Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

5. Market Insights

6. Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market, by Offering



7. Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market, by Application

8. Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market, by Geography

9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles



11. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Suez Environnement S.A. (France)

Veolia Environnement S.A. (France)

Xylem Inc. (U.S.)

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (U.S.)

3M Company Inc. (U.S.)

Pentair plc (U.K.)

United Utilities Group PLC (U.K.)

Kingspan Group Plc (U.K.)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Bio-Microbics Inc. (U.S.)

Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.)

Trojan Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Kemira Oyj (Finland)

Thermax Limited (India)

Wog Technologies (India)

Golder Associates Inc. (Canada)

SWA Water Technologies PTY LTD. (Australia)

Burns & McDonnell (U.S.)

Adroit Associates Private Limited (India)

Sauber Environmental Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)

SPEC Limited (India)

Ecolab Inc. (U.S.)

GFL Environmental Inc. (U.S.)

Clean TeQ Water Limited (Australia).

