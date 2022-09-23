Wearable Injectors Market Size to Hit $13485.22 Million by 2028 | Wearable Injectors industry Share to Rise at 16.90% CAGR during 2022 - 2028, Says Facts & Factors

TOKYO, JAPAN, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Wearable Injectors Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (On-Body Injector, Off-Body Injector), By Technology (Spring Based, Motor Based, Rotary Pump, Expanding Battery, Other Technology), By Therapy (Immuno-Oncology, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disease, Other Disease), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Home Healthcare Setting), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Wearable Injectors Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5,284.10 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 16.90% and is anticipated to reach over USD 13,485.22 million by 2028.”

The report analyses the market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Wearable Injectors market.

Wearable Injectors Industry Overview:

Wearable injectors, called patch pumps, are condensed drug delivery systems designed for longer-term, one-step medication administration. They are drug delivery devices that attach to the body and automatically dispense patients' prescribed doses at the appropriate time. The drug is subcutaneously given over a pre-programmed period of seconds or hours using wearable injectors, single-use devices conveniently worn on the body. They administer huge quantities of sticky drugs via the body's subcutaneous tissues more swiftly and securely. The entire dose is injected, and then they are removed from the body and properly disposed of. Such devices have been made possible by the notion of patient centricity and a greater focus on human considerations in drug delivery design.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/wearable-injectors-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 223+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historical and Forecast Growth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Wearable Injectors market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 16.90% between 2022 and 2028.

The Wearable Injectors market size was worth around US$ 5,284.10 Million in 2021and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 13,485.22 Million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

An increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and others; a rise in the use of biologics like monoclonal antibodies for treating diseases; and an increase in research and development (R&D) activities for wearable injector devices like Bluetooth connectivity with smartphones and digital displays are the main factors propelling the market growth.

By type, the on-body injector category dominated the market in 2021.

By technology, the spring-driven category dominated the market in 2021.

North America dominated the wearable injectors market in 2021..

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Wearable Injectors Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Wearable Injectors market include:

Ypsomed

Amgen

Subcuject

Enable Injections

Medtronic Plc

Insulet Corporation

United Therapeutics Corp.

CeQur SA

Sensile Medical

ATS Automation

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care

Valeritas

Sonceboz

Noble

Elcam Drug Delivery Device

Bespak

Stevanato Group

Sorrel Medical

Weibel CDS AG

Neuma.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/wearable-injectors-market



Market Dynamics:

The major factors driving the global wearable injector market growth are an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and more; an increase in the use of biologics like monoclonal antibodies for treating diseases; and an increase in R&D activities for wearable injector devices like Bluetooth connectivity with smartphones and digital displays. A rise in the demand for home-based treatments and an increase in the number of senior patients both contribute to the market's expansion. Well-established healthcare infrastructure and the rise in the frequency of disorders linked to a sedentary lifestyle are additional factors driving market expansion. However, it is anticipated that low demand in developing countries and the expensive cost of wearable injectors will impede market expansion.

Additionally, a rise in public-private funding for targeted research initiatives, an increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries, an increase in children's participation in sports, and an increase in product novelties & development due to global technological advancements will prolong profitable periods for market players during the forecast period. The market will grow faster due to expanding internet penetration, rising arthroscopic surgery use, rising aged & obese populations worldwide, and rising per capita health care spending.

Wearable Injectors Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the risk of patients being exposed to COVID-19, it is recommended that patients self-administer their medications at home. This is especially true for patients who are dealing with chronic conditions. Aside from providing acute care, healthcare providers also save resources for patients infected with COVID-19 at no additional cost. Because of this, there is a growing demand for wearable injectors and other forms of remote care equipment. In light of this, it is anticipated that the market for wearable injectors will expand in a measured and optimistic manner during this time period, despite the widespread spread of COVID-19.

Browse the full “Wearable Injectors Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (On-Body Injector, Off-Body Injector), By Technology (Spring Based, Motor Based, Rotary Pump, Expanding Battery, Other Technology), By Therapy (Immuno-Oncology, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disease, Other Disease), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Home Healthcare Setting), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/wearable-injectors-market



Wearable Injectors Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global wearable injector market is segmented on type, technology, therapy, end user, and region.

Based on type, the market is divided into the on-body injector and off-body injectors. The on-body segment dominated the market in 2021. Based on technology, the market is categorized as motor driven, spring driven, expanding battery, rotary pump, and other technology. The spring-driven segment dominated the market in 2021.

Based on therapy, the market is divided into diabetes, immuno-oncology, cardiovascular disease, and other diseases. The diabetes segment dominated the market in 2021. Based on end-user, the market is divided into hospitals, clinics, and home care settings. The home care settings segment dominated the market in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

In 2021, North America dominated the global wearable injectors market due to chronic illnesses and disorders linked to lifestyle becoming more common. Additionally, rising medical costs and investments in the construction of healthcare infrastructure are anticipated to fuel the global wearable injector’s market expansion. Around 37 Million Americans have diabetes, and 90 to 95% of them have type 2, according to the CDC.

Additionally, the market is anticipated to grow due to the local presence of key market participants in the U.S., including Becton, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Unilife Corporation, Dickinson and Company, Steady Med Therapeutics, Inc., Amgen, Inc., and Enable Injections. Developing various innovative drugs that can effectively treat chronic illnesses fuels the desire for wearable injectors. Additionally, the industry may benefit due to the increased popularity of customized medications.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/wearable-injectors-market



Recent Industry Developments:

June 2020 : With its Omnipod Insulin Management System, Insulet Corporation, a market leader in tubeless insulin pump technology, extended its financial assistance program for its American clients who were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The customer may receive a free six-month supply of items (60 Pods) under the program.

: With its Omnipod Insulin Management System, Insulet Corporation, a market leader in tubeless insulin pump technology, extended its financial assistance program for its American clients who were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The customer may receive a free six-month supply of items (60 Pods) under the program. June 2019: A partnership between Enable Injections and Sanofi for the enFuse drug delivery platform was announced. With either standard nozzles or vial vessel forms, enFuse is a self-contained drug delivery stage.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Wearable Injectors industry?

What is the main driving factors propelling the Wearable Injectors Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Wearable Injectors Industry?

What segments does the Wearable Injectors Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Wearable Injectors Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 5,284.10 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 13,485.22 Million CAGR Growth Rate 16.90% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Ypsomed, Amgen, Subcuject, Enable Injections, Medtronic Plc, Insulet Corporation, United Therapeutics Corp., CeQur SA, Sensile Medical, ATS Automation, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Tandem Diabetes Care, Valeritas, Sonceboz, Noble, Elcam Drug Delivery Device, Bespak, Stevanato Group, Sorrel Medical, Weibel CDS AG, Neuma. Key Segment By Type, Technology, Therapy, End User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/wearable-injectors-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Wearable Injectors market is segmented as follows:

By Type

On-body Injector

Off-body Injector

By Technology

Spring Based

Motor Based

Rotary pump

Expanding battery

Other technology

By Therapy

Immuno-oncology

Diabetes

Cardiovascular disease

Other diseases

By End User

Hospitals and clinics

Home healthcare settings

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Wearable Injectors Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/wearable-injectors-market



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Technology, Therapy, End User, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Herbal Medicine Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/herbal-medicine-market



- Monitoring Smart Pill Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/monitoring-smart-pill-market



- UV Infection Control Device Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/uv-infection-control-device-market



- Donor Egg IVF Services Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/donor-egg-ivf-services-market



- Disposable Blood Bag Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/disposable-blood-bag-market



- Cell-based Assays Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/cell-based-assays-market



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com | Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

