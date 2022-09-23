English Finnish

Aspo Plc

Stock exchange release

September 23, 2022 at 1 p.m.



Rolf Jansson appointed acting Managing Director of Leipurin

The last workday of Heli Arantola, CEO of Aspo Group subsidiary Leipurin, has been specified as September 30, 2022. As announced on Aspo’s stock exchange release on June 27, 2022, Arantola has resigned to join another company.

Aspo Group’s CEO Rolf Jansson will take on the role of acting Managing Director of Leipurin from October 1, 2022. In addition, Aspo’s Vice President of Corporate Development Mikko Heikkilä takes responsibility for Leipurin’s selected strategic projects. The selection process for Leipurin’s new Managing Director is underway.



