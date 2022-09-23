Healthcare Supply Chain Management Global Market Report 2022: Featuring SAP, Oracle, Harris Affinity, McKesson & More

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Supply Chain Management Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare supply chain management market is expected to grow from $2.05 billion in 2021 to $2.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The healthcare supply chain management market is expected to grow to $3.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.4%.



North America will be the largest region in the healthcare supply chain management market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the healthcare supply chain management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



Increasing globalisation is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare supply chain management market going forward. Globalization is being used to describe the growing interdependence of the world's economies, cultures, and populations, brought about by cross-border trade in goods and services, technology, and flows of investment, people, and information.

Globalization improved healthcare management by improving healthcare knowledge and providing low-cost healthcare technologies.For example, the International Monetary Fund, a US-based financial institution, predicts that the global economy will grow by 5.9% in 2021, based on data from the International Monetary Fund.Therefore, increasing globalisation is driving the growth of the healthcare supply chain management market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare supply chain management market. Major companies operating in the healthcare supply chain management sector are focused on developing new product innovation solutions to strengthen their position.

For instance, in October 2020, Tecsys, a Canada-based healthcare supply chain management software company, launched a new solution portfolio built on the capabilities of the company's existing software and technology by providing value-added solution roadmaps and resources suited for healthcare supply. Further, in January 2021, Oracle, a US-based healthcare supply chain management software company, expanded its Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) with new capabilities to help customers across industries decrease costs, make better planning decisions, and improve customer experience.



In March 2022, Symplr, a US-based leading provider of healthcare operations solutions related to governance, risk evaluation, and compliance, acquired GreenLight Medical for an undisclosed amount. Through this collaboration, symplr intends to build a comprehensive platform using the Greenlight medical software platform, symplr's strong data warehouse, and its Hayes clinical evidence software solution to improve expenditure management as well as crucial financial and clinical results. GreenLight Medical is a US-based provider of health care supply chain management software.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software Application; Hardware Type

2) By Delivery Mode: On-Premise; Cloud Based

3) By End-User: Healthcare Providers; Healthcare Manufacturers; Other End-Users



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Characteristics



3. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Healthcare Supply Chain Management



5. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size And Growth



6. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Segmentation

7. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market



9. China Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market



10. India Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market



11. Japan Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market



12. Australia Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market



13. Indonesia Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market



14. South Korea Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market



15. Western Europe Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market



16. UK Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market



17. Germany Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market



18. France Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market



19. Eastern Europe Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market



20. Russia Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market



21. North America Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market



22. USA Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market



23. South America Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market



24. Brazil Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market



25. Middle East Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market



26. Africa Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market



27. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market



29. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Advocate Health Care

Banner Medical Innovations Inc

SAP AG Group

Oracle Corporation

McKesson Corporation

TECSYS

Global Healthcare Exchange LLC

Cardinal Health Inc.

Determine Epicor

LLamasoft

Manhattan Associates

Blue Yonder Group Inc. (JDA Software)

Cerner Corporation

Jump Technologies Inc

LogiTag Systems

Harris Affinity

Premier

Accurate InfoSoft Pvt. Ltd.

Hybrent

Arvato Systems

Jabil Inc

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i93m8q