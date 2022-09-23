Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

23 September 2022

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 October 2022

Effective from 1 October 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 October 2022 to 31 December 2022:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009512428, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 October 2022: 1.8030% pa

DK0009528184, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 October 2022: 1.3930% pa

DK0009532293, (22H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 October 2022: 1.3330% pa

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 27 September 2022

Effective from 27 September 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 27 September 2022 to 27 December 2022:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030492053, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 27 September 2022: 2.1530% pa

DK0030494851, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 27 September 2022: 1.9030% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

Attachment