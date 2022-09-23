GREAT NECK, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on July 28, 2022, a cash dividend of $0.125 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on October 11, 2022. The dividend will be paid on October 17, 2022.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend
