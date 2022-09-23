Global Tissue Diagnostics Market Report 2022: Increasing Number of Reagent Rental Agreements Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tissue Diagnostics Market by Product(Antibodies, Kits, Slide Staining System, Tissue Processing System), Technology(ISH, IHC, Special Staining), Disease(Breast Cancer, NSCLC, Lymphoma), End User (Hospitals, Research Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Tissue Diagnostics market is growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during and it is expected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2027 from USD 5.3 billion in 2022, during the forecast period. The expansion of this market is majorly due to rising prevalence of neoplastic cases as well as high demand of oncology screening, However, the lack of skilled professionals is one of the challenge for which may inhibit the growth of this market.



The Slide-Staining Systems in instruments is projected to grow at CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2027



Based on the product, the tissue diagnostics market is classified into tissue diagnostics consumables (Antibodies, Kits, Reagents, Probes) and tissue diagnostics Instruments (Slide-staining Systems, Scanners, Tissue-processing Systems, Other Instruments). The growth of this market is majorly driven by the factors such as benefits of automation, the greater capacity of slide staining systems, and the elimination of manual errors, and delivering high throughput staining capabilities for histology laboratories.



Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In this report, the tissue diagnostics market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the economic growth in the countries of this region, large population base, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising standard of living, growing demand for quality medical care, increasing healthcare spending, increasing government initiatives, and rising awareness regarding the use of tissue diagnostic tests

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Cancer

Growing Demand for Digital Pathology

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

Developing Infrastructure for Cancer Diagnosis

Increasing Availability of Reimbursements

Growing Private Diagnostics Centers Globally

Rising Geriatric Population with Subsequent Growth in Chronic and Infectious Diseases

Restraints

High Degree of Consolidation

Opportunities

Significant Opportunities in Brics Countries

Growing Demand for Personalized Medicines

Increasing Number of Clinical Trials Pertaining to Cancer Drugs

Emerging Economies to Offer Significant Opportunities to Companies

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Availability of Refurbished Products

Product Failures and Recalls

Stringent Regulatory Requirements

Lack of Infrastructure and Low Awareness in Middle and Low Income Countries

Trends

Increasing Number of Reagent Rental Agreements

Increasing Usage of AI in Histopathology

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Product



7 Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Technology



8 Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Disease



9 Tissue Diagnostics Market, by End-user



10 Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

3Dhistech Ltd.

Abbott

Abcam plc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Amos Scientific Pty Ltd

Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bd)

Bio Sb

Biogenex

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Cellpath Ltd

Dakewei Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Diagnostic Biosystems Inc.

Diapath S.P.A.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Histo-Line Laboratories

Hologic, Inc

Jinhua Yidi Medical Appliance Co. Ltd

Kfbio Konfoong Bioinformation Tech Co. Ltd

Medite Medical Gmbh

Merck Kgaa

Rwd Life Science Co. Ltd.

Sakura Finetek Japan Co. Ltd.

Slee Medical Gmbh

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

