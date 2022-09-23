Baby Food Market to generate US$ 115.8 billion by 2032 Due to Rising Parental Awareness Regarding Health of Their Infants | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the estimations by Future Market Insights, the global baby food market is anticipated to grow with a stable CAGR of 4.6% over the assessment period from 2022 to 2032. The market is expected to be valued at US$ 73.8 billion in 2022 and reach US$ 115.8 billion by 2032.



Baby food continues to gain traction as one of the fastest-growing retail products in the entire food & beverage industry, by capitalizing on increasing consumer spending by lower and middle-class parents, which is likely to accumulate the baby food market share.

Parents from all around the world are exclusively purchasing baby food products in order to give their infants all the organic nutrients and healthier meal options. Being in high demand, BRIC organic baby food is a crucial trend in the baby food industry.

Key Takeaways

The baby food market is expected to be driven by surging organized retail marketing activities and urbanization rates. In addition to that, falling infant mortality rates, rising numbers of working women, and an increase in consumer knowledge of cutting-edge baby food products globally have resulted in higher demand for baby food.

The baby food market is predicted to witness a phenomenal growth rate across the forecast period as parents become increasingly concerned about the health of their infants. Due to widespread awareness about the negative consequences of synthetic additives, the market for organic baby food is growing exponentially.

Owing to the widespread application of baby food in the development of the baby’s brain, muscles, and neurological system, among other things, the baby food market is expected to fuel. Furthermore, the rising consumer awareness of various advantages of baby foods is expected to fuel its growth.

In order to address the nutritional needs of newborns and toddlers all over the world, industry-processed baby food is gaining traction within the global market, because of the rising number of growing parental concerns about nutrition and contemporary time restrictions.

Owing to the parents’ hectic lifestyles and their rising interest in food, especially organics, have both significantly contributed to the baby food market’s recent changes. Kitchen cabinets are seen to be stocked with expertly crafted foods, available in a variety of liquid and solid flavors for children between the ages of six months and two years. Owing to the rising awareness among parents, the baby food market is expected to spur.

Research conducted by the Organic Trade Association found that 84% of parents prefer organic food for their infants. Foods growing with as less chemicals as possible are much safer and recommended choices for baby meals.

Consumer tastes are rapidly evolving especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, which is resulting in causing a rise in baby food through online channels so that consumers can avoid going outside.





Competitive Landscape

The competition in the baby food market is high due to the presence of big regional and domestic enterprises in several nations. Innovation in baby food products is attracting new investors in order to enter the baby food market with various new technologies and revenue-generating strategies.

Leading manufacturers are paying special attention to avoiding unforeseen outcomes, such as eliminating items from the market that lack nutritional advantages or the ones reducing the presence of one element while increasing the other, as a result of efforts to minimize arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury in foods.

Key Players: Danone SA, Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Nestlé SA, Feihe International Inc, Shijiazhuang Junlebao Dairy Co. Ltd, Yili Group, Royal Friesland Campina NV, The Kraft Heinz Company

More Insights into the Baby Food Market

Europe is expected to dominate the market growth by accounting for about 20.8% of the global market for baby food. Owing to the increased modern retail penetration, product awareness, rising disposable incomes, and rising purchasing power, the food market is expected to expand exponentially.

North America is anticipated to possess a market share of about 11.1% throughout the forecast period, Due to strong median household incomes and a growing female labor force, North America has a modest market share for baby food.

Baby Food Market by Category

By Category:

Organic

Conventional

By Type:

Milk Formula

Dried Baby Food

Ready-to-Feed Baby Food

Other Types

By Distribution Channel:

Drugstores/ Pharmacies

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Channels

Other Distribution Channels





