|Series
|RIKB 24 0415
|RIKB 31 0124
|Settlement Date
|09/28/2022
|09/28/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|7,200
|4,268
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|94.500
|/
|6.330
|103.200
|/
|5.990
|Total Number of Bids Received
|15
|15
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|8,470
|4,768
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|13
|12
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|11
|12
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|94.500
|/
|6.330
|103.200
|/
|5.990
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|94.580
|/
|6.280
|103.300
|/
|5.980
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|94.506
|/
|6.330
|103.200
|/
|5.990
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|94.537
|/
|6.310
|103.263
|/
|5.980
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|94.580
|/
|6.280
|103.300
|/
|5.980
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|94.470
|/
|6.360
|103.000
|/
|6.020
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|94.528
|/
|6.310
|103.238
|/
|5.990
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|89.57 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.18
|1.12
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 31 0124
