Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 31 0124

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKB 24 0415RIKB 31 0124
Settlement Date 09/28/202209/28/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 7,2004,268
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 94.500/6.330103.200/5.990
Total Number of Bids Received 1515
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 8,4704,768
Total Number of Successful Bids 1312
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1112
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 94.500/6.330103.200/5.990
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 94.580/6.280103.300/5.980
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 94.506/6.330103.200/5.990
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 94.537/6.310103.263/5.980
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 94.580/6.280103.300/5.980
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 94.470/6.360103.000/6.020
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 94.528/6.310103.238/5.990
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 89.57 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.181.12