dfree® FINfest – A Financial Festival for the Culture

Somerset, New Jersey, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dfree® FINfest is a financial festival powered by Prudential Financial. The live and virtual experience will offer real help in real time to African Americans who are starting or continuing their journey to financial freedom.

On Saturday, November 12, professionals in finance, investing, real estate, retirement, student loans and entertainment will provide educational tools and resources to attendees at Kean University. Additionally, Prudential’s financial professionals will provide free financial education to help participants improve their economic well-being and create thriving communities.

dfree® FINfest is hosted by Corporate Community Connections, Inc., the parent company of the dfree® Financial Freedom Movement. Since 2005, the dfree® Movement’s team has helped people become free from debt, delinquency, and deficits, and encouraged them to use the freedom to establish deposits, dividends, and deeds.

“At FINfest, we want to teach people how to make money and manage it. Many bring home paycheck, but they have very little to show for it. We aim to work with young people and start them on the path to financial freedom,” said Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr., CEO of Corporate Community Connections, Inc., and the Dfree Global Foundation. “We also want to help people access the tools they need to create a successful strategy for their money so they can build wealth and a legacy for their loved ones.”

To get free tickets to dfree® FINfest and learn more about the event, visit dfree.com/finfest.

About the dfree® Financial Freedom Movement

As the only faith-based, wealth-building system specifically designed with the Black community in mind, the dfree® Movement delivers financial freedom resources. The dfree® Movement uses various tools to educate, motivate, and support people who choose to achieve and sustain financial freedom. dfree® began as a faith-based initiative to help stem an overspending epidemic, particularly in the African American community. dfree® has grown into a movement that gives participants the ability to handle their financial responsibilities, willingness to help others do the same, and capacity to leave assets for future generations.

About Corporate Community Connections, Inc.

Since 1997, Corporate Community Connections, Inc. (CCCI) has created connections between corporations and underserved communities to accomplish the mutual benefits of increased access to diverse markets and expanded community resources. From large, expanding health care systems growing into urban areas to large financial services companies desiring to diversify their employees, Corporate Community Connections, Inc., has been able to connect organizations to solutions and create sustainable strategies that become embedded into the institutions.

Additionally, the dfree® Financial Freedom Movement is a licensed trademark of CCCI.

For more information, visit www.corpcominc.com or www.dfree.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: brittnis@corpcominc.com





###