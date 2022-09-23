Alimera Announces Agreement with Jaeb Center for Health Research on Behalf of the DRCR Retina Network

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (“Alimera”), a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer, announces that it has entered into an agreement with the Jaeb Center for Health Research Foundation Inc. (JCHR), acting on the behalf of the DRCR Retina Network to support and provide ILUVIEN® (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg sustained release intravitreal implant for “A Randomized Clinical Trial Evaluating Intravitreal Faricimab (6.0 mg) Injections or Fluocinolone Acetonide (0.19 mg) Intravitreal Implants vs Observation for Prevention of Visual Acuity Loss due to Radiation Retinopathy (Protocol AL)”.

The study, which is expected to begin in Q1 2023, is planned to include 600 participants with primary choroidal melanoma receiving treatment with plaque brachytherapy. The study will assess development of macular edema and associated long-term visual acuity effects of consistent and continuous release of corticosteroid or repeated injections of anti-VEGF initiated near the time of radiation therapy compared to observation until macular edema develops in patients at risk for radiation retinopathy.

“We are very excited to be working with this prestigious network of physicians in evaluating ILUVIEN’s potential to address another unmet need affecting the retina,” said Rick Eiswirth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alimera. “When utilized as baseline therapy, as in our New Day Study (NCT04469595) for diabetic macular edema, we believe ILUVIEN’s CONTINUOUS MICRODOSING™ delivery may prevent, delay or reduce the occurrence of the complication of radiation retinopathy and consequent vision loss when used in patients treated with plaque brachytherapy.”

About Radiation Retinopathy

Radiation retinopathy (RR) is a common complication after Iodine-125 plaque brachytherapy for choroidal melanoma. Although the initial radiation insult is immediate, clinical onset of RR is not seen until many months later and RR frequently progresses over time to profound vision loss. The Collaborative Ocular Melanoma Study reported that at 3 years, 45% of patients have visual acuity 20/200 or worse. A treatment that prevents the development of RR, or dampens its severity, would have important consequences for many of these eyes that may be successfully treated for choroidal melanoma but will likely develop severe RR and loss of vision over time.

About the DRCR Retina Network

The DRCR Retina Network was formed in 2002 and includes clinical sites and physicians throughout the United States and Canada. It is funded by the National Eye Institute (NEI), part of the National Institutes of Health, which is the federal government agency that funds medical research. The DRCR Retina Network is supported in overall operation and leadership by the office of the Network Chairs (Daniel F. Martin, M.D., Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio and Jennifer K. Sun, M.D., M.P.H., Joslin Diabetes Center, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts) and the Coordinating Center (Executive Director Adam R. Glassman, M.S., Jaeb Center for Health Research, Tampa, FL).

About ILUVIEN

The Company’s primary product is ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg sustained release intravitreal implant, injected into the back of the eye. With its CONTINUOUS MICRODOSING™ technology, ILUVIEN is designed to release sub-microgram levels of fluocinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid, for 36 months, to reduce the recurrence of disease, enabling patients to maintain vision longer with fewer injections. ILUVIEN is approved in the U.S., Canada, Kuwait, Lebanon and the U.A.E. to treat diabetic macular edema (DME) in patients who have been previously treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a clinically significant rise in intraocular pressure. In 17 European countries, ILUVIEN is indicated for the treatment of vision impairment associated with chronic DME considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies. In March 2019, ILUVIEN received approval in the 17 countries under the Mutual Recognition Procedure for prevention of relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The 17 European countries include the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Poland, Czechia, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. The non-infectious posterior uveitis indication for ILUVIEN was launched in Germany and the U.K. in late 2019, Belgium in 2021 and Spain and Italy in 2022. ILUVIEN is not approved for treatment of uveitis in the United States.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera Sciences is a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

