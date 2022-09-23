Calcium Channel Blocker Market Size to Hit USD 20.15 Billion, Exhibit a CAGR Of 5.3 % by 2029 | Pfizer Inc, Alvogen, AstraZeneca

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Calcium Channel Blocker Market.

The Calcium Channel Blocker Market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.3 % during the forecast period, to reach a valuation of USD 20.15 Billion by 2029.

There are short-acting and long-acting calcium channel blockers . Compared to long acting calcium channel blockers, short acting medications have a quicker reaction. The calcium channel blocker drug class includes Amlodipine (Norvasc), Diltiazem (Cardizem, Tiazac, and others), Felodipine, Isradipine, and Nicardipine. These medications are used to treat coronary artery disease, angina, irregular heartbeats (arrhythmia), and blood vessel conditions like Raynaud's disease.



Calcium channel blockers, also known as calcium antagonists, are prescription medications that are frequently used to treat blood diseases, particularly circulatory illnesses, as well as cardiac conditions including excessive blood pressure, angina, and arrhythmias. These inhibitors function by obstructing voltage-gated calcium channels, which in turn limits calcium entry into cardiac and smooth muscle cells.

Calcium Channel Blocker Market: Opportunities

Increased Government Initiatives and Clinical Studies

Growing public awareness of channel blockers and research projects being undertaken by public and private organisations to better understand these blockers are predicted to propel industry expansion.

Demand for Retail Pharmacies is Growing

Opportunities for market expansion are created by the increase in calcium channel blockers being prescribed by retail pharmacies and the rise in the number of retail pharmacies in developed nations. Additionally, because retail pharmacies are more convenient for customers to reach, patients prefer them for medicine purchases.

Calcium Channel Blocker Market: Recent Development



​The American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted provisional permission in May 2022 for Zydus Worldwide DMCC's subsidiary to commercialise Selexipag tablets for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in adults.

The FDA approved Norliqva (amlodipine) oral solution in February 2022 to treat hypertension in adults and children aged 6 and older, as well as to prevent coronary artery disease.

Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 20.15 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 5.3 % from 2022 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017 - 2020 Forecast period 2022 - 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Drug Class, Distribution Channel, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; China; Asia; Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; U.K.; France; Italy; Poland; Spain; India; Japan; Thailand; Malaysia; Indonesia; Vietnam; Singapore; Philippines; Brazil; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Oman Key companies profiled Pfizer Inc, Alvogen, AstraZeneca, Abbvie Inc, Exela, Pharma Sciences, LLC, Bausch Health Company Inc., GlaxoSmithKline LLC, Silvergate Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Covis Pharma BV, Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC, Others.

Calcium Channel Blocker Market Key Players

Calcium Channel Blocker Market Major Key Players include: - Pfizer Inc, Alvogen, AstraZeneca, Abbvie Inc, Exela, Pharma Sciences, LLC, Bausch Health Company Inc., GlaxoSmithKline LLC, Silvergate Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Covis Pharma BV, Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC, Others.

Global Calcium Channel Blocker Market Dynamics

The market for calcium channel blockers is anticipated to expand quickly due to the rise in heart diseases. Obesity, an unhealthy lifestyle, junk food, and overeating are just a few of the factors contributing to the rise in cardiovascular disease (CVD), artery blockage, arrhythmias, and circulatory disorders.

The leading cause of death nationwide in 2017 was coronary heart disease, which claimed over 365,914 lives. Due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular illness worldwide, industry companies are investing enormous sums of money to create novel therapies and remain competitive. Additionally, pharmaceutical industry firms are concentrating on developing novel medication combinations to increase accuracy while reducing drug or medicine intake.

Pharmaceuticals like Ecosprin AV 75 pill, for example, combine two medications and are intended to prevent heart attack and stroke. This pill lowers levels of LDL, or "bad," cholesterol, including triglycerides, and boosts levels of HDL, or "good," cholesterol, in the body while also preventing blood clots from forming. Hence amalgamation of medicines by the market players is likely to boost the growth of the market.

Increase in Cardiovascular Diseases as Drivers

The WHO estimates that between 60% and 85% of people lead sedentary lives. Only one out of every four Americans fulfils the recommended levels of physical activity, according to the CDC, who estimates that 31 million individuals over the age of 50 lead sedentary lifestyles. This accelerates market expansion.

Increasing Oral Drug Demand

Oral medications are predicted to accelerate market expansion. Given that the majority of medications are accessible in capsule and tablet form and that this is a highly practical mode of administration, the category is anticipated to accelerate the worldwide market.

Restraints/Challenges

Lacking Competent Experts

The expansion of the worldwide calcium channel blocker market over the forecast period may be restrained by a shortage of competent employees who are unable to treat patients with these medications.

High Price

The high cost of these agents undoubtedly inhibits market expansion.

Calcium Channel Blocker Market: Segmentation

By Drug Class, it is segmented into

Dihydropyridine

Benzothizepine

Phenylalkylamine

By Distribution Channel it is segmented into

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Calcium Channel Blocker Market: Regional Analysis

Due to the high incidence of poison cases and increase in research and development for antidotes, North America has seen good growth for the global calcium channel blocker market over the anticipated period. Due to its expanding healthcare infrastructure, substantial number of generic manufacturers, growing number of government initiatives, and specialised communities, Asia-Pacific dominates the industry.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Calcium Channel Blocker Market

Given the current situation, COVID-19 has left a historically severe worldwide public health crisis that has affected almost every industry, and its long-term effects are anticipated to have an impact on industry growth throughout the course of the projected period. Clinical trial delays and the transition of healthcare infrastructure to manage COVID-19 have resulted in the termination of medication launches.

Due to the demand for a COVID-19 vaccine and treatment medications in the post-pandemic era, it is anticipated that the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors would see tremendous growth in the coming years. As a result, this will have a big effect on calcium channel blocker sales.

