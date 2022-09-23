Solésence Beauty Science Returns to Beauty Biz Roundtable for Third Year

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), a leader in minerals-based and scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories — with innovations that protect skin from environmental aggressors and aid in medical diagnostics — today announced that Solésence Beauty Science will be attending the Mazur Group’s Beauty Biz Roundtable as the premier sponsor on September 30th, 2022.

Beauty Biz Roundtable is Mazur Group’s exclusive event for industry insiders that brings together senior executives across categories and up and down the supply chain. The one-day event features facilitated seminars and will take place in Santa Monica, California.

Solésence Beauty Science, a previous premier sponsor and attendee of the event in 2018 and 2019, is returning in the same capacity for a third year. Solésence Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Cureton, will be attending alongside Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Harry Sarkas. Solésence will share with attendees their award-winning formula, Multi-Cultural Magic SPF 50+ featuring Kleair™.

“Beauty Biz Roundtable brings important conversations in our industry to the fore while encouraging relationships to flourish in an intimate, roundtable setting,” says Kevin Cureton, Chief Operating Officer. “We have enjoyed being a premier sponsor of this event in the past and have developed successful and lasting partnerships through our attendance. Harry and I look forward to discussing the future of beauty with these leaders.”

About Solésence Beauty Science

Solésence, LLC, www.solesence.com, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nanophase Technologies, is changing the face of skin health with patented, mineral-based technology that is embraced by leading performance-driven and clean beauty brands alike. Our patented products for brands transform the way mineral actives look, feel and function — enabling textures never-before-seen in the mineral space and inclusivity never-before-seen in the sun care space. Solésence’s innovative formulations offer best-in-class UV protection, unparalleled free radical prevention to protect against pollution, and enhanced antioxidant performance.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), www.nanophase.com, is a leading innovator in minerals-based and scientifically driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, as well as other legacy advanced materials applications. Leveraging a platform of integrated, patented, and proprietary technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance, enhancing consumers' health and wellbeing. We deliver commercial quantity and quality engineered materials both as ingredients and as part of fully formulated products in a variety of formats.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains words such as “expects,” shall,” “will,” “believes,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements in this announcement are made based on the Company’s current beliefs, known events and circumstances at the time of publication, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s results of operations, performance, and achievements to differ materially from current expectations expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: a decision by a customer to cancel a purchase order or supply agreement in light of the Company’s dependence on a limited number of key customers; uncertain demand for, and acceptance of, the Company’s engineered materials, ingredients, and fully formulated products; the Company’s manufacturing capacity and product mix flexibility in light of customer demand; the Company’s limited marketing experience; changes in development and distribution relationships; the impact of competitive products and technologies; the Company’s dependence on patents and protection of proprietary information; the resolution of litigation in which the Company may become involved; the impact of any potential new government regulations that could be difficult to respond to or too costly to comply with while remaining financially viable; the ability of the Company to maintain an appropriate electronic trading venue; and other factors described in the Company’s Form 10-K filed March 31, 2022. In addition, the Company’s forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties, or other contingencies.

Media Contact:

Emma Harper

Email: eharper@solesence.com

Phone: (630) 686-1574

Investor Relations Contact:

Phone: (630) 771-6736