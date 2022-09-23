getAbstract International Book Award 2022 Business Impact Shortlist Announced

LUZERN, Switzerland, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- getAbstract is pleased to announce the finalists of the getAbstract International Book Award 2022 in the main category, "Business Impact." The four-member book award jury includes experts from getAbstract and the editorial team of brand eins, a German business magazine. The award focuses on works that encourage critical thinking, promote mutual understanding and offer innovative approaches to leadership and business. The winners will be announced on Oct. 20, 2022, at the Frankfurt Book Fair, alongside the winners of the "Learning Impact" and "Readers' Choice" categories.

"Prestigious books are not always accessible; useful books are not always well written. Books narrowly tailored to a topic can get lost in details, but encyclopedic books often lack focus. For the shortlist, we selected books that perfectly combine applicability, innovation and style," explains jury member and senior managing editor at getAbstract, Erica Rauzin.

Co-judge Arnhild Walz-Rasilier, Vice President at getAbstract and initiator of the award, adds, "The getAbstract International Book Award allows us to draw attention to particularly outstanding books beyond sales figures or bestseller lists."

The finalists for the getAbstract International Book Award 2022 in the category "Business Impact" are:

The Business of Building A Better World by David Cooperrider and Audrey Selian, Berrett-Koehler, 2021

by Berrett-Koehler, 2021 Cultish by Amanda Montell, Harper Wave, 2021

by Harper Wave, 2021 A Decent Meal by Michael Carolan, Redwood Press/Stanford University Press, 2021

by Redwood Press/Stanford University Press, 2021 Electrify by Saul Griffith, MIT Press, 2021

by MIT Press, 2021 Signals by Jeff Desjardins, Wiley, 2021

The award ceremony will take place on Oct. 20, 2022, at the Schirn Kunsthalle in Frankfurt/Main and will include the 20th-anniversary celebration of the book award.

About the getAbstract International Book Award

The getAbstract International Book Award is among the world's oldest, continuously presented non-fiction book awards. Since 2001, it has been awarded to authors whose work has significantly impacted contemporary social, political and economic understanding. In alignment with our mission to provide actionable, business-relevant knowledge, the getAbstract International Book Award focuses on works that help people make better decisions in their personal and professional life - as encapsulated in our slogan, "Know Better. Do Better."

ABOUT GETABSTRACT

The right insight at the right time can make all the difference. By providing easy access to summarized expert knowledge, getAbstract helps professionals worldwide find solutions to real-life challenges and use knowledge efficiently. We work with clients around the world, including more than one-third of the Fortune 500, to put knowledge into action. Know Better. Do Better.

