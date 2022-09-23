Global Instant Messaging (IM) Market 2022 success Revenue to Cross US$ 41230 million by 2028-Top Companies report covers, consumption by Regional data

PUNE, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Instant Messaging (IM) Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. Instant messaging, often shortened to IM or IM'ing, is the exchange of near real-time messages through a stand-alone application or embedded software. Unlike chat rooms with many users engaging in multiple and overlapping conversations, IM sessions usually take place between two users in a private, back-and-forth style of communication.

Instant Messaging (IM) market size is projected to reach US$ 41230 million by 2028, from US$ 21910 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2022-2028.

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Instant Messaging (IM) markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. Apple Messages,Cisco Jabber,Facebook Messenger,Google,IBM Sametime,ICQ,Line,Pidgin,Microsoft Skype,Slack,Telegram,Trillian,Viber,WeChat,WhatsApp Messenger,Windows Live Messenger,Yahoo Messenger,Tencent,China Mobile,YY,Alibaba,Adium,Alibaba,Adium,BitlBee,BeeNut,Centericq,Fire,Pidgin,Gajim

researcher’s latest report provides a deep insight into the global Instant Messaging (IM) market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, PC accounting for % of the Instant Messaging (IM) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Personal segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Instant Messaging (IM) market size is valued at US$ million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Instant Messaging (IM) are US$ million and US$ million, severally. The proportion of the North America is % in 2021, while China and Europe are % and respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period 2022-2028. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR %, %, and % respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Instant Messaging (IM) landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Instant Messaging (IM) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Instant Messaging (IM) market in terms of revenue.

All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Instant Messaging (IM) market.

Instant Messaging (IM) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Instant Messaging (IM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

PC

Mobile

Segment by Application

Personal

Enterprise

Other

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Instant Messaging (IM) Market: -

Apple Messages

Cisco Jabber

Facebook Messenger

Google

IBM Sametime

ICQ

Line

Pidgin

Microsoft Skype

Slack

Telegram

Trillian

Viber

WeChat

WhatsApp Messenger

Windows Live Messenger

Yahoo Messenger

Tencent

China Mobile

YY

BitlBee

BeeNut

Centericq

Fire

Gajim

Detailed TOC of Global Instant Messaging (IM) Market Research Report 2022

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Instant Messaging (IM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 PC

1.2.3 Mobile

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Instant Messaging (IM) Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Personal

1.3.3 Enterprise

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Instant Messaging (IM) Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Instant Messaging (IM) Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Instant Messaging (IM) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Instant Messaging (IM) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Instant Messaging (IM) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Instant Messaging (IM) Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Instant Messaging (IM) Industry Trends

2.3.2 Instant Messaging (IM) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Instant Messaging (IM) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Instant Messaging (IM) Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Instant Messaging (IM) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Instant Messaging (IM) Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Instant Messaging (IM) Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Instant Messaging (IM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Instant Messaging (IM) Revenue

3.4 Global Instant Messaging (IM) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Instant Messaging (IM) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Instant Messaging (IM) Revenue in 2021

3.5 Instant Messaging (IM) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Instant Messaging (IM) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Instant Messaging (IM) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

1.To study and analyze the global Instant Messaging (IM) consumption (value) by key regions/countries, product type and application

2.To understand the structure of Instant Messaging (IM) market by identifying its various sub segments.

3.Focuses on the key global Instant Messaging (IM) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

4.To analyze the Instant Messaging (IM) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

5.To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

6.To project the consumption of Instant Messaging (IM) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

7.To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

8.To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

