SAB Biotherapeutics to Present New Data at ISIRV OPTIONS XI Conference on SAB-176 Phase 2a Influenza Trial and SAB-185’s Effectiveness Against Multiple COVID-19 Variants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAB Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: SABS), ("SAB”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that produces specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors, announced today that the Company will present new data on its fully-human polyclonal antibody platform’s ability to maintain its efficacy against multiple variants of several highly mutating viruses at the Options for Control of Influenza (OPTIONS XI) conference, which is hosted by the International Society for Influenza and other Respiratory Virus Diseases (ISIRV) in Belfast, Northern Ireland, from Sept. 26-29, 2022.



SAB will conduct an oral presentation, titled “Efficacy and Safety of SAB-176, a Novel Anti-Type A and B Influenza Immunotherapeutic: A Phase 2a, Randomized, Double-Blind Trial in H1N1 Challenged Adults,” on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 11: 24 AM BST.

Additionally, SAB will present a poster, titled “Transchromosomic Bovine-Derived Human Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Polyclonal Antibodies Protect hACE2 Transgenic Syrian Hamsters Against Multiple SARS CoV-2 Variants,” on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 5:30-7 PM BST.

“We look forward to highlighting the power of polyclonal antibodies to neutralize highly mutating viruses and the differentiation of SAB’s novel therapeutic products at the upcoming ISIRV conference,” said Eddie Sullivan, co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of SAB.

To view the OPTIONS XI program online, please visit: https://www.optionsxi2022.org.uk/programme.

About SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SAB) We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of powerful and proprietary immunotherapeutic polyclonal human antibodies to treat and prevent infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders. Our development programs include infectious diseases resulting from outbreaks and pandemics, as well as immunological, gastroenterological, and respiratory diseases that have significant mortality and health impacts on immune compromised patients. SAB has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic (Tc) Bovine™. Our versatile DiversitAb™ platform is applicable to a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human polyclonal immunotherapies without the need for human donors. SAB currently has multiple drug development programs underway and collaborations with the US government and global pharmaceutical companies. For more information on SAB, visit: https://www.SAb.bio/ and follow SAB on Twitter and LinkedIn .

