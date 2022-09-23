West Bancorporation, Inc. to Announce Quarterly Results, Hold Conference Call

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA) (the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, will report its results for the third quarter of 2022 on Thursday, October 27, 2022 before the markets open.



The Company will discuss its results in a conference call scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The telephone number for the conference call is 844-200-6205. The access code for the conference call is 014998. A recording of the call will be available until November 10, 2022, by dialing 866-813-9403. The replay access code is 419470.

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving its customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. The Bank has six offices in the greater Des Moines, Iowa area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota, in the cities of Rochester, Mankato, Owatonna and St. Cloud.

For more information contact:

Jane Funk, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (515) 222-5766