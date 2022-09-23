Global Semiconductor Market to Reach $1,033.5 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global semiconductor market is set to garner revenue of $555.9 billion in 2021, and is expected to hit $1,033.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.21% from 2022 to 2031. The market research study provides a detailed analysis of changing industry trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, key investment business scenarios, regional space, and competitive space. The study is a key information source for giant players, entrepreneurs, shareholders, and owners in generating new strategies for the future and taking steps to enhance their market position. The report displays an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving industry.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $555.9 Billion Market Size in 2031 $1,033.5 Billion CAGR 6.21% No. of Pages in Report 276 Segments Covered Component, Node Size, Application, and Region Drivers Rise in use of consumer electronic equipment. Surge in demand for efficient and faster operating memory chips in industrial applications. Rise in acceptance of the internet of things. Opportunities Evolution of artificial intelligence and machine learning tools. Rising investments in semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment and materials business. Restraints Complexities in the production of chips act as a barrier to the use of semiconductors in chip production.

























































Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic severely affected the growth of the global semiconductor market due to a large number of countries imposing strict lockdowns which impacted the raw material production used for making semiconductors.

Disruption of the supply chain during the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of availability of a skilled workforce for developing semiconductors hindered the growth of the global market.



The report offers detailed segmentation of the global semiconductor market based on component, node size, application, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.

In terms of component, the logic devices segment held the highest market share in 2021. Moreover, it accounted for nearly one-third of the overall share of the global semiconductor market in 2021. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant position during the forecast timespan. However, the memory devices segment is set to record the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031.

On basis of the application, the telecommunication segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward the global market share in 2031. The segment is set to contribute nearly one-third of the global market share in 2031. Furthermore, this segment is also anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 8.04% during the forecast timeframe. The report also analyzed segments such as consumer electronics, defense and military, industrial, automotive, and others.

Based on the node size, the 7/5nm segment contributed to the largest market share in 2021. Moreover, it contributed over one-fourth of the global semiconductor market share in 2021. Furthermore, the segment is predicted to retain its dominant status during the forecast timeline. In addition, the 7/5nm segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The report includes 180nm, 130nm, 90nm, 65nm, 45/40nm, 32/28nm, 22/20nm, 16/14nm, 10/7nm, 7/5nm, and 5nm.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to contribute the highest market share in 2031. It will account for more than two-fifths of the global semiconductor market share over the forecast timeline. The European semiconductor market is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 8.36% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes regions including the LAMEA and North America.

Key participants in the global semiconductor market examined in the research include Broadcom Inc., Qualcomm Inc., SK Hynix Inc., Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Taiwan Semiconductors, Toshiba Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., and Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

The report evaluates these major players in the global semiconductor industry. These players have executed a gamut of major business strategies such as the expansion of regional and customer bases, new product launches, strategic alliances, and joint ventures for expanding product lines across global markets. The market research report supports the performance monitoring of each segment, positioning of each product in respective segments, and the impact of new technology and product innovations on the overall market size.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the semiconductor market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing semiconductor market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the semiconductor market overview assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global semiconductor market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, semiconductor market forecast and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Component

Memory Devices

Logic Devices

Analog IC

MPU

MCU

Sensors

Discrete Power Devices

Others

Node Size

65nm

45/40nm

32/28nm

22/20nm

16/14nm

10/7nm

7/5nm

180nm

130nm

90nm

5nm

Application

Telecommunication

Defense and Military

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

