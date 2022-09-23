Dublin, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaccine Vials Market Research Report by Type (Multi Dose and Single Dose), Material, Capacity, Application, State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Vaccine Vials Market size was estimated at USD 104.72 million in 2021, USD 121.75 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 12.61% to reach USD 213.66 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Vaccine Vials to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Type, the market was studied across Multi Dose and Single Dose.
- Based on Material, the market was studied across Glass and Polymer.
- Based on Capacity, the market was studied across 10ml, 20ml, 2ml, 3ml, and 5ml.
- Based on Application, the market was studied across Preventive Vaccine and Therapeutic Vaccine.
- Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Vaccine Vials Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Vaccine Vials Market, by Type
7. Vaccine Vials Market, by Material
8. Vaccine Vials Market, by Capacity
9. Vaccine Vials Market, by Application
10. California Vaccine Vials Market
11. Florida Vaccine Vials Market
12. Illinois Vaccine Vials Market
13. New York Vaccine Vials Market
14. Ohio Vaccine Vials Market
15. Pennsylvania Vaccine Vials Market
16. Texas Vaccine Vials Market
17. Competitive Landscape
18. Company Usability Profiles
19. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Anhui Huaxin Medicinal Glass Products Co., Ltd.
- Berlin Packaging LLC
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Catalent, Inc.
- Corning Inc.
- DWK Life Sciences GmbH
- Gerresheimer AG
- Jinan Youlyy Industrial Co., Ltd.
- JOTOP Glass
- Nipro Corporation
- Origin Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Pacific Vial Manufacturing Inc.
- Qorpak, Inc.
- Richland Glass Company, Inc.
- SCHOTT AG
- Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co., Ltd.
- SiO2 Medical Products
- Stevanato Group
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG.
