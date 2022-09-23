NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME
September 23, 2022
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Wael
|Last Name(s)
|Sawan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal of shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|€26.605
|Volume
|19,384
|Total
|€515,711.32
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
19,384
€26.605
€515,711.32
|Date of transaction
|22 September 2022
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Wael
|Last Name(s)
|Sawan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|American Depository Shares (SHEL) (1 ADS is equal to 2 ordinary shares)
|Identification Code
|US7802593050
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal of shares
|Currency
|USD
|Price
|$53.08
|Volume
|4,750
|Total
|$252,130
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
4,750
$53.08
$252,130
|Date of transaction
|22 September 2022
|Place of transaction
|New York
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550