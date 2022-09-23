OKX Lite is here to make trading and earning on crypto easier than ever before

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world’s second largest cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the launch of OKX Lite , a simplified version of its trading app that makes it easy for users to buy, sell, swap and put their crypto to work.



With a more streamlined look and feel than the version aimed at experienced traders, OKX Lite aims to meet the expectations of HODLers and those new to trading by offering streamlined access to the features that matter most. These include:

Buying, selling and swapping with just a few taps

Making on and off-chain transfers (sending and receiving)

Staking crypto to earn on assets

The ability to monitor market movements while on the go

Access to the $10,000 Mystery Box referral program



The launch of OKX Lite comes in the immediate wake of the company launching its first global brand campaign , entitled “What is OKX?”. The launch of the campaign signaled the exchange announcing itself to the world, while OKX’s partnerships with prominent sports and entertainment institutions like Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and the Tribeca Festival have introduced both OKX and the world of crypto trading to a whole new audience. OKX Lite affords these users a safer and simpler entry into the world of crypto trading, helping them avoid getting out of their depth as they enter the space.

With its launch of OKX Lite, OKX is also furthering its commitment to promoting responsible trading, broadening access to crypto and removing barriers to financial freedom. As users of OKX Lite gradually develop their crypto trading expertise, the OKX app will allow them to grow in the way they interact with it, eventually allowing them to utilize it like an experienced crypto trader.

Haider Rafique, Global Chief Marketing Officer, OKX, said: “OKX Lite is our way to give traders and investors the easiest and most enjoyable way to plan, build and manage a crypto portfolio. When you look at our new UI, it may remind you of your traditional brokerage app, with upgrades that really enhance the day-to-day crypto experience. The ability to transition smoothly between Lite, Pro, and Wallet mode is designed very intentionally. We hope our customers not only enjoy the sleek new UI, but that this upgrade helps them smoothly transition between these three modes, which have been introduced very deliberately."

Those who join OKX now can also invite their friends to win Mystery Boxes worth up to $10,000.

Find out more about OKX Lite here . Ready to go Lite? Get started here .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.