Epigenetics Market to Grow at 17.55% CAGR to hit USD 12.13 billion by 2030 – Top Companies, Regional[US, UK, China, Japan, and India] Analysis, Growth Rate and Future Outlook - Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global epigenetics market size was USD 2.57 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 12.13 billion, growing at a CAGR of 17.55% throughout the projection period

A growing number of cancer cases, an aging population, and an increase in obesity have all contributed to the robust expansion of the global epigenetics market. The epigenetics market size will also be driven by the growing use of epigenetics in customized medicine, target therapy, and non-oncology disorders.

Over the projected period, further research into the genome's epigenetics (also known as epigenomics) is anticipated to fuel market expansion. The diagnosis of human diseases benefits greatly from genome-wide epigenetic research.

Additionally, epigenetics market growth is anticipated to be boosted by the use of the field in oncology research. Over the past few years, epigenetic biomarkers and diagnostics have been essential in the diagnosis and treatment of a number of diseases. As awareness of epigenetics grows, this will encourage more research in the area. However, it is anticipated that the expansion of the global epigenetics market would be constrained by the lack of qualified personnel to run cutting-edge technologies for epigenetic research and the high costs related to their installation and upkeep. In the upcoming years, the statistics of the epigenetics market will be boosted by expanding R&D expenditures, higher use of these therapeutic options, and partnerships between pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic institutions.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2368

Global epigenetics market Scope:

Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2030 Market Size in 2030 USD 12.13 billion Segment Covered by Product and Services, By Application, Method, Technique, End User, By Region, by Product and Services Covered enzymes, instruments and accessories, kits and reagents, software, services By Application Covered cardiovascular diseases, immunology, development biology, oncology, metabolic diseases, other application Method Covered DNA methylation, histone modifications, others End User Covered academic, hospitals clinics, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology companies Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and South America Key Players Profiled Merck kGaA, PacBio, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Zymo Research Corporation, Promega Corporation, Diagenode, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Perkin Elmer, Qiagen, New England Biolabs, Illumina, Abcam PLC, Active Motif and other.

Epigenetics is a branch of genetics that examines cellular and physiological trait modifications caused by environmental or ecological factors that modify how cells read and turn on and off genes without being influenced by changes in genotype. An epigenetic event is defined as a change in the phenotype rather than the genotype of an organism, with the underlying RNA or DNA sequence remaining unaltered. As epigenetic changes are dynamic and respond better to environmental stimuli, they are essential for growth.

However, these modifications can be long-lasting and might transfer from one span to another.

Industry funding of R&D initiatives is probably driven by the growing need to comprehend molecular-level epigenetic alterations and the creation of therapeutic treatments.

In terms of products, reagents segment accounted for the substantial share in 2019. The main reagent types utilized in epigenetics are histone and DNA modifiers. The most widely used epigenetic tools are antibodies, PCR tools, histones, primers, electrophoresis tools, nucleic acid analysis tools, and buffers.

Purchase a single user copy @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/2368

North America, which had the greatest market share of 38.18%, owing to the substantial government funding for epigenetics research, is anticipated to keep its position over the projection period. Improved healthcare facilities and improvements in diagnostic procedures are just some of the factors boosting the regional market's expansion. The region's dominant market position is also influenced by patients' growing awareness of the availability of cutting-edge items.



For instance, the Twist NGS Methylation Detection System was introduced by Twist Bioscience Corporation in February 2021. It is end-to-end sample preparation and target enrichment solution for locating methylated areas in the human genome. As a result, DNA methylation will be used more frequently to examine the human genome for research and create new treatments, which is anticipated to propel the expansion of this market.

Major Points from Table of Contents:



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Epigenetic Market by Product and Services 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

4.1Enzymes

4.2Instruments and accessories

4.3. Kits and reagents

4.4. Software

4.5. Services

5. Epigenetic Market by Application 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

5.1. Cardiovascular diseases,

5.2. Immunology,

5.3. Development biology,

5.4. Oncology,

5.5. Metabolic diseases,

5.6. Other application

6. Epigenetic Market by Region 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

6.1. North America

8.1.1. US

8.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

8.2.1. UK

8.2.2. Germany

8.2.3. France

8.2.4. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia Pacific

8.3.1. China

8.3.2. Japan

8.3.3. India

8.3.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

6.4. South America

8.4.1. Brazil

8.4.2. Mexico

8.4.3. Rest of South America

6.5. Middle East & Africa

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

9. Appendix

Looking for DISCOUNT? If yes, then request for discount at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/2368

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html



About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.