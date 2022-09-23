Oncternal Therapeutics to Participate in the Cantor Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced that management will participate in the Cantor Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the NY Palace Hotel in New York City.



James Breitmeyer, M.D, Ph.D., Oncternal’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in person in the “Multiple Myeloma & Lymphoma” panel at 4:15pm (ET) at the Hubbard Room I, and the Company will host one-on-one meetings.

About Oncternal Therapeutics



Oncternal Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of patients with cancers that have critical unmet medical need. Oncternal pursues drug development targeting promising, yet untapped biological pathways implicated in cancer generation or progression, focusing on hematological malignancies and prostate cancer. The lead clinical program is zilovertamab, an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the function of Receptor Tyrosine Kinase-Like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1). Zilovertamab is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2 study in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and was recently amended to include patients with marginal zone lymphoma (MZL). Zilovertamab is also being evaluated in two investigator-initiated studies, including a Phase 2 clinical trial of zilovertamab in combination with venetoclax, a Bcl-2 inhibitor, in patients with relapsed/refractory CLL, and in a Phase 1b study of zilovertamab in combination with docetaxel in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Oncternal is also developing ONCT-808, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cell therapy that targets ROR1. Oncternal submitted its first IND for ONCT-808 in August 2022, for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell lymphoma, including patients who have failed previous CD19 CAR T treatment. The early-stage pipeline also includes ONCT-534, a dual-action androgen receptor inhibitor (DAARI) that is undergoing final IND-enabling studies, as a potential treatment for castration resistant prostate cancer, including those with unmet medical need due to resistance to approved, standard of care androgen receptor inhibitors. More information is available at https://oncternal.com/.

