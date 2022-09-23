Global Hospital Cleaning Technologies Market to Reach $948.1 Million by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Global Hospital Cleaning Technologies Market was estimated at $389.4 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $948.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market. The report is exclusively meant to help the readers with a comprehensive valuation of industry analysis and trends.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Market Size in 2031 $948.1 Million CAGR 9.3% No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments Covered Products, Application, End User, and Region. Drivers Increasing prevalence of healthcare associated diseases Rising number of surgeries across the globe

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to rising cases of hospitalizations, leading to growing demand for hospital cleaning technologies, which impacted the global market positively.

Although there was a shortage of supply, manufacturers across the world augmented their production capacities to cater to the demand globally.

This trend is likely to continue even after the pandemic is completely over.

The global hospital cleaning technologies market is analyzed across product, application, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on products, the sanitizer dispensers segment contributed to around one-third of the global food hospital cleaning technologies market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.4% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the surface cleansers segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The sanitization segment, simultaneously, would cite the fastest CAGR of 10.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end use, the state-owned hospitals segment garnered nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The private hospitals segment, nonetheless, would project the fastest CAGR of 12.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America generated more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global hospital cleaning technologies market report include Blueair AB, Bright Pancar SDN. BHD, Coway Co., Ltd, Digital Light Labs, Ecolab Inc., Emerson Electric, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N., Toshi Automation Solutions, L&R Ultrasonics, Maxcharge, 3M Company, Crest Ultrasonics Corp., Omegasonics, Panasonic Corporation, American Specialties, Inc., and UVtechnik International Ltd. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

