Private LTE/5G networks: worldwide trends and forecasts 2022–2027

"Private LTE/5G network spend will reach USD7. 7 billion in 2027, of which 35% will be generated by the manufacturing sector and 32% by the mining, oil and gas sector. ". This report provides a forecast for the number of private LTE/5G networks that will be deployed between 2022 and 2027 and the corresponding spend (capex and opex) on those networks.

| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker

Lyon, FRANCE

New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Private LTE/5G networks: worldwide trends and forecasts 2022–2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06037130/?utm_source=GNW
It provides a breakdown and analysis of trends by industry sector and by region.

Coverage

Geographical coverage

  • Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)
  • Developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP)
  • Emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP) 
  • Latin America (LATAM)
  • Middle East and North Africa (MENA)
  • North America (NA)
  • Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA)
  • Western Europe (WE)
  • Worldwide


Key metrics

  • Number of private LTE/5G networks
  • Capex forecast
  • Opex forecast
  • Number of networks and spend (capex and opex) by sector:
    • Manufacturing
    • Transport
    • Mining, oil and gas
    • Utilities
    • Public sector
    • Entertainment and retail
    • Healthcare


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06037130/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

 

        











    

        

        
Contact Data