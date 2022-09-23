New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Private LTE/5G networks: worldwide trends and forecasts 2022–2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06037130/?utm_source=GNW
It provides a breakdown and analysis of trends by industry sector and by region.
Coverage
Geographical coverage |
- Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)
- Developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP)
- Emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP)
- Latin America (LATAM)
- Middle East and North Africa (MENA)
- North America (NA)
- Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA)
- Western Europe (WE)
- Worldwide
Key metrics
- Number of private LTE/5G networks
- Capex forecast
- Opex forecast
- Number of networks and spend (capex and opex) by sector:
- Manufacturing
- Transport
- Mining, oil and gas
- Utilities
- Public sector
- Entertainment and retail
- Healthcare
