New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Diagnostic Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320355/?utm_source=GNW

81 billion in 2021 to $47.74 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The diagnostic equipment market is expected to grow to $59.46 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.



The diagnostic devices (or) equipment market consists of sales of diagnostic equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to identify the nature or cause of a certain phenomenon, usually related to a medical condition. Some of the devices include magnetic resonance imaging apparatuses, temperature sensors or pacemakers.



The main types of diagnostic devices or equipment are x-rayed systems, ultrasound systems, computed tomography (ct) scanners, magnetic resonance imaging systems, cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices, and nuclear imaging device.X-rays refer to a type of electromagnetic radiation, just like visible light.



The mobility is stationary, and mobile and is used in hospitals, and diagnostic imaging centers.



The regions covered in diagnostic devices report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



An increase in the geriatric population is expected to propel the growth of the diagnostic devices market going forward.Older people are likely to suffer from diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and arthritis among others, which would increase the demand for diagnostic devices.



For instance, in 2020, according to the United Nations, a US-based intergovernmental organization, there are approximately 727 million persons are aged 65 years and above worldwide, and expected to reach approximately 1.5 billion persons by 2050. Therefore, the increase in the geriatric population is driving the growth of the diagnostic devices market.



The emergence of routine diagnostic kits is a key trend gaining popularity in the diagnostic devices market.Companies operating in the market are focusing on developing diagnostic kits to gain market coverage.



For instance, in March 2022, Mylab Discovery Solutions, an India-based healthcare company is set to launch an entire range of routine diagnostic kits and devices in conventional and point-of-care formats. Immunology, Biochemistry, and Haematology are the three main market sub-segments represented by the devices and kits included in them.



In July 201, DiaSorin S.p.A., an Italy-based biotechnology company acquired Luminex Corporation for a deal amount of $1.8 billion. Through the acquisition, DiaSorin would gain access to Luminex’s multiplexing technology and a portfolio that would strengthen its existing offering, while expanding the Group presence in the United States. Further, this agreement would give the Life Science sector access to Luminex’s applications, promoting academic and scientific research, improving collaboration with biopharma businesses, and boosting access to clinical multiplexing assays for upcoming Value-Based Care initiatives. Luminex Corporation is a US-based biotechnology company that manufactures medical diagnostic devices.



The countries covered in the diagnostic devices or equipment market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320355/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________