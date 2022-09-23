New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Feldspar Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320362/?utm_source=GNW

24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The feldspar mining market is expected to grow to $1.49 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%.



The feldspar mining market consists of sales of feldspar by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that mine feldspar from pegmatite or feldspathic sand deposits. Aplite, which is a fine-grained igneous rock with the same mineralogical composition as granite, also is mined frequently for its feldspar content.



The main types of feldspar mining are plagioclase and potassium.Plagioclase is any member of the series of abundant feldspar minerals occurring as light-colored, glassy, transparent to translucent, brittle crystals.



The end-users involved glass, ceramics, and fillers.The mining type includes underground mining, and surface mining.



The various equipment includes excavator, robotic truck, driller and breaker, load haul dump, and others. The various components include hardware, software, and services.



Western Europe was the largest region in the feldspar mining market. The regions covered in feldspar mining market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The growth in the feldspar mining market is due to increasing demand for mining, improving technologies, and emerging markets. For instance, in 2020, according to USGS, a US-based Government agency data, Geological Survey stated that U.S. mines produced approximately 86.3 billion minerals 2019.



Companies involved in feldspar mining are increasingly using low energetic production machines including dust cleaning machines to support the environmental duties and use less energy, which is the major trend in the feldspar mining market.



The countries covered in the feldspar market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA

