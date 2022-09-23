New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microbiome Therapeutics Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320348/?utm_source=GNW

29 billion in 2021 to $0.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.7%. The microbiome therapeutics market is expected to grow to $1 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.4%.



The microbiome therapeutics market consists of sales of microbiome therapeutics and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnership) which are used to treat and prevent various diseases. The microbiome comprises the genetic material within a microbiota which is an entire collection of microorganisms found in and on all multicellular organisms.



The main products of microbiome therapeutics are probiotics, prebiotics, symbiotics, and other products.Probiotics are a combination of live beneficial bacteria and/or yeasts that naturally live in the body.



The various distribution channels involved are hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce stores. The applications included are inflammatory bowel disease, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other applications.



The rising prevalence of obesity is expected to propel the growth of the microbiome therapeutics market.Sedentary lifestyles, busy work lives, and unhealthy food choices are gradually becoming the leading causes of obesity globally.



Growing urbanization and busy lifestyles are leading to an increasing preference for packaged and processed food and physical inactivity.Microbiome therapeutics help prevents and treats diabetes by regulating sugar levels.



For instance, in 2022, according to UK Parliament, a survey found that men are more likely than women to be overweight or obese (68.2% of men, 60.4% of women). People aged 45-74 are most likely to be overweight or obese. Therefore, the rising prevalence of obesity is driving the growth of microbiome therapeutics.



Increased research and development are a key trend gaining popularity in the microbiome therapeutics market.Companies operating in the microbiome therapeutics market are focused on developing new innovations to increase their market share.



For instance, in March 2022, Microbiotica, a UK-based company raised $67 million in a Series B round to push two microbiome-based lead assets through phase 1b trials, slated to start this year.



In April 2022, Xbiome Inc, a China-based artificial intelligence microbiome therapeutics startup acquired a clinical-stage M201 program from Assembly Biosciences, Inc for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition reflects Xbiome’s commitment as one of the leaders in the rising field of microbiome therapeutics.



Assembly Biosciences Inc is a US-based clinical-stage biotechnology company.



The countries covered in the microbiome therapeutics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, USA.

