Asbestos Global Market Report 2022

The global asbestos mining market is expected to grow from $0.45 billion in 2021 to $0.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The asbestos mining market is expected to grow to $0.53 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%.



The asbestos mining market consists of sales of asbestos by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to mine asbestos, which is used in applications such as electrical insulation for hotplate wiring and in building insulation. When asbestos is used for its resistance to fire or heat, the fibers are often mixed with cement or woven into fabric or mats.



The main types of asbestos mining are metallurgical forging, furnace casting, welding and cutting, and glass production.A glass manufacturing facility manufactures flat glass, container glass, pressed and blown glass, or wool fiberglass by melting a mixture of raw materials to produce molten glass and form the molten glass into sheets, containers, fibers, or other shapes.



A glass manufacturing facility uses one or more continuous glass melting furnaces to produce glass.The technologies involved are closed die, open die, and other technologies and are used in automotive, mechanical equipment, aerospace and railways, and other end-users.



The mining type includes underground mining, and surface mining.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the asbestos mining market in 2021. The regions covered in asbestos mining report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The growth in the asbestos mining market is due to increasing demand for mining, improving technologies, and emerging markets. For instance, in 2020, according to USGS, a US-based Government agency data, Geological Survey announced that U.S. mines produced approximately 86.3 billion in minerals in 2019.



Internet of Things technology gives miners greater insights into the working condition of their equipment. Sensors on the mining machinery drive predictive maintenance that in turn reduces the likelihood of unplanned, unscheduled downtimes that often drain the resources of mining companies, which is the major trend in the asbestos mining market.



The countries covered in the asbestos mining market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA

