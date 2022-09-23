New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Kaolin Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320360/?utm_source=GNW

34 billion in 2021 to $6.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The kaolin mining market is expected to grow to $7.98 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%.



The kaolin mining market consists of sales of kaolin or china clay by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to mine kaolin or china clay, which is distinguished from other industrial clays based on its fine particle size and pure coloring. Its ability to disperse in water makes it an ideal pigment.



The main types of products from kaolin mining include paper, ceramics; paint, fiberglass, kaolin-rubber; other types - kaolin. The mining type includes underground mining, and surface mining.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the kaolin mining market in 2021. The regions covered in kaolin mining market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The growth in the kaolin mining market is due to increasing demand for mining, improving technologies, and emerging markets. For instance, in 2020, according to USGS data, the U.S. Geological Survey announced today that U.S. mines produced approximately 86.3 billion in minerals in 2019.



Internet of Things technology gives miners greater insights into the working condition of their equipment. Sensors on the kaolin mining machinery drive predictive maintenance that in turn reduce the likelihood of unplanned, unscheduled downtimes that often drain the resources of mining companies, which is the major trend in the kaolin mining market.



The countries covered in the kaolin mining market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA

