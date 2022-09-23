Xanthan Gum Market Size Worth USD 1.2 Billion by 2030 at 5.6% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Xanthan Gum Market Information by Form, Function, Application, and Region- Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 1.2 Billion by the end of 2030. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 5.6% during the review timeframe.

Market Synopsis

A polysaccharide, xanthan gum is frequently used as a stabilizer, food additive, and thickening agent. As a stabilizing agent, xanthan gum is mostly utilized in gluten-free bread goods and inhibits the separation of food ingredients. The ability of xanthan gum to absorb more water than its weight and be highly soluble in cold and hot water allows it to gel. These solutions have a variety of characteristics, including high viscosity, pseudo-plasticity, and inertness to changes in pH, temperature, and electrolyte. When xanthan gum is added to ice cream, it prevents the growth of huge ice crystals, giving the texture a smoother appearance. Natural thickening for emulsions and cleaning solutions, Xanthan gum emulsifier binds moisture. The pollution, thickening, and salt resistance properties of xanthan gum make it an excellent additive for oil and gas exploration and other applications.

The tertiary oil or fluid recovery is also significantly impacted by this oilfield treatment chemical. Likewise, due to its resistance to thermal degradation and favorable compatibility with salts, xanthan gum is advantageous for usage as an ingredient in drilling fluids. Governments have been establishing significant subsidies for the oil and gas industry over time, primarily in tax breaks. In the food sector, xanthan gum is utilized as a thickening, suspending agent, emulsifier, and molding agent. Given its high molecular mass and technological utility, it is often added in small amounts. The market is also being fueled by an increase in the use of xanthan gum as a less expensive substitute for guar gum. Salad dressings, sauces, drinks, dairy items, syrups, toppings, bakery items, confectioneries, sweets, breading, batter, and low-fat spreads all contain xanthan gum.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 1.2 Billion CAGR 5.6% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Form, Function, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers increasing rise and demand from the food industries overconsumption of food increases demands

Market Competitive Landscape:

The well-known companies in the Xanthan Gum Market are:

Cargill

Solvay S.A.

Deosen

Meihua Holdings Group Co. Ltd.

Unionchem

Fufeng Group

Ingredion

Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co. Ltd.

CP Kelco

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

As a typical by-product of fermented sugar, xanthan gum is used as a well-liked ingredient in gluten-free baking. Its potent binding abilities support the replacement of gluten in the pastry industry. Although some brands claim to be gluten-free, certain products may contain traces of gluten. Its intake has also been linked to certain health problems. The food and beverage industry extensively uses xanthan, a non-hazardous ingredient with a wide range of nutritional properties and a high carbohydrate and fiber content. The world market for xanthan gum is expanding due to rising consumer demand for food and beverages. The global xanthan gum market is influenced by fast urbanization, high disposable revenue, and a sizable and expanding population of consumers of young professionals and families that favor healthy and vegan food products.

Market Restraints:

The availability of the replacement known as guar gum, which is similarly a polysaccharide obtained from natural sources and has qualities and applications similar to xanthan gum, is the market restraint for xanthan gum. The potential for guar gum to replace xanthan gum is anticipated to limit market expansion.

COVID 19 Analysis

Due to the prolonged lockdown, closure of manufacturing facilities, restrictions on international trade, travel bans that caused supply chain disruption, and shortage of raw materials. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected sales and industries' overall performance across various regions. Additionally, the COVID-19 problem harmed the worldwide beauty sector. The personal care industry's demand for xanthan gum was hampered. However, firms are advancing more quickly with the easing of previously imposed restrictions in several countries. Additionally, the high immunization rate relieves the situation for the industrial and commercial sectors thanks to aid from the government and businesses. The market for xanthan gum is fueled by the ready-to-eat industry's explosive growth and consumers' increased awareness of the advantages of consuming nutrient-dense meals.

Market Segmentation

By form, the market consists of dry and liquid. By application, the market consists of pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, food & beverages, and personal care. By function, the market consists of thickeners, coating materials, stabilizers, and fat replacers.

Regional Insights

Due to a significant increase in demand from the cosmetics industry, North America is predicted to experience growth in the xanthan gum market. Concerns over the use of synthetic chemicals in cosmetic items have compelled North American producers to use organic alternatives, which has led to market expansion. The market is expanding in Europe due to customers' shifting preferences toward foods containing natural emulsifiers due to the prevalence of food allergies and gluten intolerance. The region's pharmaceutical industry has had rapid growth, contributing to European market expansion. Due to the region's large population and high food and beverage consumption, which will drive up demand for xanthan gum, the region will experience the greatest growth.

The requirement for xanthan gum for therapeutic uses will increase in Latin America. The demand for xanthan gum will rise as oil exploration activities increase in the Middle East and Africa. Due to the region's increasing urbanization and job growth, Middle East & Africa is anticipated to present lucrative market prospects shortly. As frozen, packaged halal meats and poultry, cold beverages, and flavored milk become increasingly popular throughout the Middle East and Africa. Cold chain services will also influence customer preferences in the coming period.

