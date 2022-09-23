Bergman & Beving: IT-attack on external logistical supplier to subsidiary Luna

English Swedish

Press release

IT-attack on external logistical supplier to subsidiary Luna

The external logistical supplier to Luna has been exposed to an IT-attack. This has led to deliveries to Lunas customers currently being paused. The extent of the attack is currently being investigated by the logistical supplier. For the time being the supplier can not state when their operations will be continued.

Lunas organisation works hard to minimize the affect on customers and the business.

Stockholm, 23 September 2022

Bergman & Beving AB (Publ)

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Söderlind, President & CEO, Tel: +46 10 454 77 00

Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 3:30 p.m. CEST on 23 September 2022.

