Salt Global Market Report 2022

98 billion in 2021 to $28.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The salt mining market is expected to grow to $30.78 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%.



The salt mining market consists of sales of salt by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to mine salt, including through the process of extraction of halite commonly known as rock salt from evaporating formations.



The main types of salt mining are rock salt, salt in brine, solar salt, and vacuum pan salt.Solar salt refers to the salt from seawater or other brine evaporated in the sun.



The sources are brine and salt mines.The various applications involved are chemical processing, de-icing, water treatment, oil and gas, agriculture, flavoring agent, and other applications.



The mining type includes underground mining, and surface mining.



Asia-Pacific was the largest market in the salt mining market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The growth in the salt mining market is due to the increasing demand for mining in North America. For instance, in 2020, according to USGS data, the U.S. Geological Survey stated that U.S. mines produced approximately 86.3billion minerals in 2019.



Salt mining companies are utilizing multipurpose mining equipment to extract rock salt from an underground deposit. This equipment enables mining companies to control carbon emissions underground and increase productivity with reduced cost, which is the major trend in the salt mining market.



The countries covered in the salt mining market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

