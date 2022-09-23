New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Helicopters Market by Point of Sale, OEM-by Component & System, Type, Application, Number of Engines and Region; Aftermarket - by Component & System and Region- Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826811/?utm_source=GNW

The OEM segment of point of sale is estimated to register the highest CAGR of the helicopters market from 2022 to 2027

Based on point of sale, the OEM segment of the helicopters market is estimated to register highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. High demand for helicopters from commercial and military verticals is driving the growth of OEM segment of helicopters market.The development of next-generation helicopters is another significant factors driving the growth of the OEM market.



The civil & commercial type of helicopters is estimated to account for the largest share of the helicopters market in 2022

Based on type, the civil & commercial segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the helicopters market in 2022.In recent years, the demand for passenger transport, utility missions, and corporate transport has increased significantly.



Additionally, the demand for emergency medical services is increasing by the medical support & services sector. These are the driving factors that are leading to the increasing adoption of civil & commercial helicopters of the helicopters market.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the helicopters market in 2022

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the helicopters market in 2022.The aviation and aerospace sectors in the region are growing steadily.



This has consequently created a significant demand for helicopters. The growth of the helicopters market in this region is driven by factors such as the increased use of helicopters in the defense sector, largest helicopter fleet size, and the presence of major OEMs.



Break-up of profiles of primary participants in the helicopters market

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives– 20%, Director Level – 20%, Others– 60%

• By Region: North America –30%, Europe – 10%, AsiaPacific – 50%,Rest of the World¬– 10%



Key players in the helicopters market are Airbus Helicopters SAS (France), Bell Helicopters (US), The Boeing Company (US), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Russian Helicopters, JSC (Russia), and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), among others. These companies provide helicopters in various countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America andMiddle East & Africa.



