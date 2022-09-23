New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anthracite Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320354/?utm_source=GNW

17 billion in 2021 to $87.8 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The anthracite mining market is expected to grow to $98.97 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0%.



The anthracite mining market consists of sales of anthracite by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that mine bituminous coal, anthracite, and lignite coal by underground mining, strip mining, culm bank mining, and other surface mining techniques. The anthracite mining industry also develops anthracite mine sites and improves anthracite, including cleaning, washing, screening, and sizing of anthracite.



The main types of anthracite mining are standard-grade anthracite, high-grade anthracite, and ultra-high-grade anthracite.Standard grade is used as a domestic fuel and in the production of industrial power.



The mining type includes underground mining, and surface mining.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the anthracite mining market in 2021. The regions covered in anthracite mining market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The growth in the anthracite mining market is due to an increase in domestic fuel and power generation projects in rapidly developing countries such as china and India owing to the rise in population and infrastructure. For instance, according to Worldometer data, In June 2022, The current population of China is 1,450,341,718.



Anthracite mining companies are using RFID technology to monitor and control the level of methane in mines which can cause explosions.Every employee is outfitted with an active RFID Badge that continuously communicates their location to the RFID readers installed across the site.



This information is relayed to the database, allowing to track employees’ location and their status by their badge ID. These companies are also using automated temporary roof support (ATRS) and mobile roof support (MRS) solutions to prevent rockfalls caused by the bolting of rocks.



The countries covered in the anthracite mining market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320354/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________