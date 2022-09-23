The military drone market is projected to grow from USD 12.0 billion in 2022 to USD 17.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Military Drone Market by Platform, Type, Application, Mtow, Propulsion, Operation Mode, Speed, Launching Mode & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05609423/?utm_source=GNW

The success of any air, navel, or military operation hugely depends on the ISR capabilities. So, there are regular developments and advancements in the ISR field. For instance, the Fifth Generation C4ISR is a joint battle management system that can gather data, understand it, and communicate freely with all its components. C4ISR powered by AI uses machine learning to identify and classify tanks and other vehicles, improve the image feeds, and also provide driving assistance by giving early warning on obstacles and changing ground conditions. Governments are also rapidly adopting these technologies to improve their defense arsenal.



Based on launching mode, the catapult launcher segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on launching mode, the military drone market has been segmented into Vertical Take-off, Automatic Take-off and Landing, Catapult Launcher, and Hand Launched logistics and transportation. Among these, the catapult launcher segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.The catapult launcher segment includes drones that are launched using a catapult launcher, which uses bungee cords to launch drones from confined spaces. This type of launching mode is ideal for a setup on a carrier ship where the space is limited. Usually, drones having MTOW < 150-kilogram capacity use this launching mode. Companies such as Elbit Systems (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Textron Systems (US), and Thales (France) manufacture drones that use the catapult launching mode for various military applications. BirdEye 650D, Scout, Orbiter family, Ranger, Stalker XE UAS, Silver Fox, and Aerosonde are some of the drones in this category.



Based on platform, the tactical segment witness strong growth in market during the forecast period

Based on platform,the military drone market has been segmented intosmall, tactical, and strategic drones.The tactical segment witness strong growth in market during the forecast period. Tactical drones fly at altitudes ranging between 3,000 meters and 8,000 meters and are principally used in military applications. They fill the gap between small drones and strategic drones by combining the flexibility of small platforms with high-end platforms. The increasing demand for tactical drones that can be hand-launched and have an endurance of about 2 hours with suitable payload capacities to provide the required surveillance information has led to the growth of the tactical drone segment of the military drone market for defense & government applications globally. Some examples of tactical drones are Sperwer Mk II by Safran Electronics and Defence (France) and Thunder B UAV by Blue Bird Aero Systems (Israel).



The Asia Pacific regions are projected to be high growth potential markets for the military drone during the forecast period.

The military drone market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period.The high military budget allocation by growing economies such as China and India to boost the market growth in Asia Pacific. China is one of the prime manufacturers and buyers of military drones, globally. There are more than 500 drone manufacturers across the globe, of which 400 are based in China. Various drones that appear similar to the Global Hawk and Reaper models used by the US Air Force have been developed in China. The Chinese military is focusing on the development of advanced weaponry to ensure the security of its borders. The country’s navy also uses drones for its blue-water operations. In addition, China has secured the second position in the list of top 10 countries with the highest defense budgets. In 2021, the country invested USD 293.0 billion in the defense sector. China mainly focuses on the procurement of tactical drones, owing to their increased applications in civil as well as defense sectors. Manufacturers of UAVs in China have witnessed an increased demand for drones from various countries in Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East.



Major players in the military drone market areNorthrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Israel Aerospace IndustriesLtd. (Israel), General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) (US), and Teledyne FLIR LLC (US). These companies have strong distribution networks in the logistics business across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other regions in turn driving the demand for last mile deliveries and drone package deliveries.



