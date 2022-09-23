The aircraft communication system market is projected to grow from USD 8.2 billion in 2022 to USD 12.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Communication System Market by Connectivity, Fit, Platform, Component and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05246304/?utm_source=GNW





Ongoing technological advancements

The rising passenger, as well as freight traffic and increasing aircraft movement have propelled technological advancements for the development of flight systems that help improve aircraft safety and security.As a result, communication technologies have improved, and subsequently, the demand for aircraft communication systems has increased.



Several technological advancements are taking place in the field of aircraft communication systems.These include the multilink strategy, which will be the foundation of future data link architecture for future communication.



The Future Communications Infrastructure (FCI) will integrate legacy technology like the aircraft communications addressing and reporting system (ACARS) and VDL2.AeroMACS, LDACS (L-band Digital Aeronautical Communications System), and satellite-based systems are all part of the FCI.



To deal with future data link needs and services, the industry and research communities have been working on future communication radio systems. SESAR and NextGen are the two most important programs in this field of study at the moment. Internet Protocol (IP) version 6, the most advanced IP protocol, is also projected to be a trending technology in the aerospace sector. Earlier, IP networks were used to transfer data for air traffic management. Currently, IP technology has expanded its applicability in the field of voice communication. It uses a common network to transmit voice and data messages as compared to legacy communication systems. Thus, the use of a single network has led to a reduction in the cost associated with the operation of multiple onboard communication networks.



Based on fit: “The retrofit segment is estimated to account for the second largest share in 2022

The retrofit segment is projected to have 20.8% in 2022. The replacement of legacy systems to reduce communication traffic and expenses is driving this market segment.



Based on Component: “The transceivers segment is estimated to have the second largest market share in 2022.

The transceivers segment is projected to have 20% in 2022. The growth of transceivers segment is due to the increasing need for high-speed communication in aircraft.



Based on Region: “Europe is estimated to account for the second largest market share in 2022

Europe is projected to have second largest market share in 2022. The countries considered under this region are UK, France, Russia, Italy, Germany, and Rest of Europe which includes Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and The Netherlands. Growing public -private partnerships in aviation services, increasing technological advancements in UAV communications and increased spending on defense to enhance aircraft capabilities are driving this market

The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants in this report on the aircraft communication system market has been given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 49%, Tier 2 – 37%, and Tier 3 – 14%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 55%, Director Level – 27%, and Others – 18%

• By Region: North America–32%; Europe–32%; Asia Pacific–16%; and the Middle East & Africa–10%, and Latin America–10%

Some of the Major players operating in the aircraft communication system market include Thales Group (France), Northrop Grumman (US), BAE Systems (UK), Aselsan A.S. (Turkey) and Garmin Ltd. (US).



Research Coverage:

The study covers the aircraft communication system market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on connectivity, platform, components, fit, system, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to Buy This Report:

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall aircraft communication system market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region wise information about the applications, wherein aircraft communication systems are used.



This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.

