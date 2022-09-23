New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frozen Fruit And Vegetable Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320352/?utm_source=GNW



The global frozen fruit and vegetable market is expected to grow from $458.36 billion in 2021 to $504.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The frozen fruit and vegetable market is expected to grow to $641.03 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.



The frozen fruit and vegetable market consists of sales of frozen fruit and vegetables by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce frozen and canned fruit and vegetables.This market does not include unprocessed fruit and vegetables which are part of the agricultural market.



The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments. Freezing helps retain the nutrient content of fruits and vegetables.



The main types of frozen fruit and vegetable are frozen specialty food manufacturing, frozen fruit juice, and vegetable manufacturing.Frozen specialty food manufacturing refers to not specified by kind, a catch-all category (10%) the components of which are undefined.



The distribution channels are online and offline. The various applications involved are confectionery and bakery, jams and preserves, fruit-based beverages, dairy, and other applications.



The regions covered in frozen fruit and vegetable market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



With the increasing demand for quick frozen meals, change in eating habits of consumers, rise in urbanization, a growing number of working women, and advances in freezing technologies, the scope and potential for the global frozen fruit and vegetable market are expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.For instance, in 2021, according to World Economic Forum data, a Switzerland-based international non-governmental and lobbying organisation, there will be 4 billion people in the global consumer class with urbanization continuing to rise steadily throughout the next decade.



Individual quick freezing (IQF) technology and innovative packaging for frozen foods are the major trends witnessed in the global frozen fruit and vegetable market.



In September 2021, Nomad Foods, a UK-based food company acquired Fortenova Group’s frozen food business for a deal amount of $641.57 million. Through this acquisition, Nomad Foods is expected to create value for its customers for years to come, building on a solid foundation underpinned by market-leading brands, operational excellence, and a strategic focus on frozen food. Fortenova Group is a Croatia-based company that operates in the frozen food business.



The countries covered in the frozen fruit and vegetable market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

