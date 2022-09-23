We are excited to announce our New & Updated Integra Global Solutions Corporate Website!

Pittsburgh, PA, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following many months of careful planning, Integra Global Solutions is thrilled to announce the launch of its newly designed website !



As part of the redesign process, we sought to create a more user-centric website that displays all the services that we offer. In particular, we wanted to focus on making it easier for our users to locate important information that matches up with their needs.

We have reorganized the website information to clearly mention the services we offer, our industry expertise and careers section. We also have incorporated case studies to highlight successful projects that we have completed and added data points about the value addition created for our clients as a result.

Our news & updates section keeps you up-to-date on all the latest company announcements. We will also be bringing in other educational articles on our services for our prospective clients.

Integra Global Solutions was founded in the year 2004 as a four-member startup in Coimbatore to offer IT solutions and business process outsourcing. Over the years, we have grown to be a 1600+ member team, diversifying into, Robotic Automation and SaaS products. Today, our offices in the USA, London, India and Philippines serve hundreds of companies small and large from multiple industries around the globe.

"Exceed client expectations in quality, turnaround, communication and process," has been our motto from the start. This has helped us not only retain customers but acquire more business and grow exponentially year on year. Building trust through quality work, we have strived to make outsourcing easier for businesses in the USA, Canada, UK, Europe and Australia.

Our Mission and Core Values:

We are driven by our founding principle “Good people making a positive difference to businesses worldwide”.

Every action we take and decision we make is based on our core values - “Be Good, Do Good, Feel Good”. Our core values stand as the unifying foundation of our company that ensures lasting benefits to our clients, while giving enormous satisfaction and achievement to our people.

Tailor made solutions has helped us to lead and to build more products and services by listening to our clients from around the globe. Our offerings in BPO, Accounting, RPA, Automation, Software Development, Digital Marketing, Takeoff, and more… have evolved over the span of 18 years - through customers' needs and specific business requirements.

As an enterprise serving other enterprises, we have had the opportunity of learning from our customers' journeys. And, offering newer services of higher quality has been our way of showing gratitude. In that direction, we are greatly humbled and mildly proud to announce the launch of our new and more comprehensive website.

Looking forward to seeing your digital footprint on our site. Hopefully, you will enjoy our new look!

For any suggestions, questions, or comments at please feel free to send an email to info@globalintegra.com.